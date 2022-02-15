U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.29
    +62.62 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,980.00
    +413.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.65
    +278.73 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.73
    +43.94 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    -3.97 (-4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    -13.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0350
    +0.0390 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6280
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,114.30
    +1,614.91 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.98
    +20.39 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

The Canadian Vaping Association: New CDC Foundation study finds vape flavour restrictions reduce demand

The Canadian Vaping Association
·2 min read

Beamsville, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A difference-in-difference analysis examining the change in vape product sales in Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington before and after flavour bans, has found that statewide restrictions on non–tobacco-flavored sales were associated with reductions of 25.01% to 31.26% in total unit sales compared with total sales in states without restrictions. The hasty conclusion of this analysis is that the reduction in total sales has also reduced youth vaping prevalence.

The conclusion of this study is flawed for several reasons. First, the study acknowledges that it did not have the ability to assess the age of purchasers. The most common way for youth to access these products is through social sourcing. Even if the age of the purchasers could be verified, a reduction in youth vaping could only be determined through additional studies. Moreover, reducing vape use is not a victory when the outcome was likely former smokers either returning to smoking or turning to the potentially dangerous black market.

Through study of regions with flavour bans, it is clear that these restrictions increase smoking in both youth and adult demographics. For example, San Francisco’s ban on flavored tobacco product sales was associated with increased smoking among minor high school students relative to other school districts. "While the policy applied to all tobacco products, its outcome was likely greater for youths who vaped than those who smoked due to higher rates of flavored tobacco use among those who vaped."

Additionally, the release of Nova Scotia’s Public Accounts details a 5.6% increase in cigarette sales following the province’s ban on flavoured vapes, with the provinces newly implemented vape tax falling approximately $500,000 short of projections. Commentary on the tax observes that this was due to an increase in cigarette consumption and a decline in vape product consumption.

“Vaping regulation is a complex issue. The problem with taking a micro view to regulation and forming policy based on individual studies, is the bigger picture is neglected. If we take this study at face value and assume the conclusion is accurate and less youth are vaping, on the surface it seems like this type of regulation is logical. Yet, we know from reviewing the full scope of evidence that flavour restrictions result in smoking related illness and death,” said Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Council to the CVA Board.

Youth and non-smokers should not vape, but policy makers must view vaping regulation with standard triage principals. The design of the principles in triage systems is to classify the injured people in order of injury severity, to maintain the survival of the injured and to achieve the most desirable level of health. Preventing death and serious illness should eclipse efforts to reduce nicotine experimentation.

CONTACT: Darryl Tempest The Canadian Vaping Association 6472741867 dtempest@thecva.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Virus Experts Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    Over the last week, states across the U.S. have started loosening COVID restrictions in response to a rapidly improving COVID situation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases have dropped by 42.8 percent in the last week, while new virus-related hospitalizations are down by 35.4 percent. But while mask requirements are ending and vaccine mandates are being removed in certain places, the federal government and the CDC have not yet given their ble

  • The #1 Best Juice to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    Sometimes having a busy schedule can keep you from eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods. But drinking fresh, natural juice can be a great way to pack in some much-needed nutrients when you're in a hurry or always on the go.Nevertheless, getting a variety of vitamins and nutrients on a daily basis becomes even more important as you age, because your body undergoes many different changes.With this in mind, we talked with our medical expert board member Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • New FDA program could boost drug development for rare diseases

    The Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical companies say they’re hoping to improve drug development and approval for rare diseases, the majority of which lack FDA-approved treatments.

  • Tori Roloff discusses 'easy' pregnancy with new maternity photos: 'Complete goddess'

    "I love this babe so much."

  • Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines

    Data: The COVID States Project; Chart: Sara Wise and Baidi Wang/AxiosA third of Americans who believe coronavirus vaccine misinformation are aware that they're in disagreement with scientists and medical experts, according to a new survey by The COVID States Project.Why it matters: This suggests that educating people on the science behind vaccines won't be sufficient to change many minds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the nu

  • If You Notice This While Resting Your Feet, Get Your Heart Checked

    Most people associate heart problems with chest pain, but experts say that your heart health can be a whole body issue. When your circulatory system suffers as the result of a heart health problem it can affect body parts as far away as your feet. In fact, there's one particular foot symptom that you may notice when you're at rest, and experts say that if it happens to you, it's time to get your heart screened for peripheral artery disease. Read on to learn which foot symptom could spell heart t

  • New York COVID cases plummet 38% as indoor mask mandate lifted

    NY reported 33,811 new coronavirus cases last week, down 38% from the prior week's tally of 54,466. It came as the mask mandate was lifted Thursday.

  • SmileDirectClub takes on orthodontics industry with fleet of 3D-printing robots

    The disruptive health-tech firm's mission to "democratize orthodontics" is served by a growing army of robots using cutting-edge software powered by artificial intelligence.

  • Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

    Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. But when the European Union in December approved the use of the Novavax vaccine Nuxavoxid, which deploys a long-established protein-based technology, he became interested.

  • Bionic eye tech aims to help blind people see

    Several firms are working on artificial eye tech that incorporates wireless, embedded sensors.

  • As President Biden eyes drug pricing, expert laments 'failure of democracy'

    Despite promises from numerous politicians, there still hasn’t been meaningful legislation passed to address prescription drug costs, which are still unaffordable for millions of Americans.

  • ‘I offered a $10,000 reward for the person who introduces me to my future partner’: I’m 34, single and disabled. How do I meet the woman of my dreams?

    'I've been disabled since age 13, when I almost died of an illness. My condition results in a bad immune system and very low energy. '

  • Bird flu that can kill chickens, turkeys has been detected in Kentucky, officials say

    The detected bird flu can be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys, but it doesn’t present a food safety risk, state officials said.

  • Labcorp's partnership Ascension could produce first-year revenue of more than half a billion dollars

    Labcorp will manage Ascension's hospital laboratories in 10 states, including in the South and Midwest, and has purchased some of the health system's outreach laboratory assets for $400 million. Labcorp expects first year revenues from this partnership to be between $550 million and $600 million and pay for its cost of capital by year two.

  • The Best Ways to Shrink Visceral Fat, Says Science

    Visceral fat is dangerous fat that wraps around the organs deep inside your abdomen. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which you can touch and feel, visceral fat is not always easy to spot and it can be hard to tell how much of it you might have. Belly fat is linked to a plethora of serious health conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes—if you're worried about how to get rid of your visceral fat, here's what the experts recommend. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, d

  • Texas patients are rushing to get abortions before the state's six-week limit. Clinics are struggling to keep up.

    When the woman started crying in the ultrasound room, Joe Nelson tried to comfort her, as he has comforted dozens of other patients who are too far along to get an abortion in Texas. She was a single mother with two kids at home, experiencing a rare pregnancy condition that had left her too nauseous to work, said Nelson, a doctor at Whole Woman's Health, an abortion clinic in Austin. The woman was over the legal limit established by Texas's restrictive new law, Nelson said, but just barely. A fe

  • Illumina to Support Neuro Genomics Project at McGill University

    Today, the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, along with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and p...