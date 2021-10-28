U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.66
    +37.98 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,649.86
    +159.17 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,419.88
    +184.04 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.75
    +41.26 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4460
    -0.3640 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,535.66
    +326.63 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.97
    +22.59 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

The Canadian Vaping Association extends its congratulations to the new and returning federal Cabinet

The Canadian Vaping Association
·2 min read

Beamsville, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) would like to congratulate the returning and newly appointed Cabinet members of the federal government. The CVA extends its best wishes, as Cabinet prepares to take on the responsibilities and challenges ahead.

The government has pledged that under this administration health and addiction policy decisions will be science based. The CVA is hopeful that with this renewed commitment, the science and research on vaping will be reviewed and flavoured vaping will remain among the quit tools available to adult smokers.

As stated by Health Canada and corroborated by health agencies around the world, vaping is significantly less harmful than combustible tobacco. Smokers that completely switch to vaping reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals. Vaping presents an unprecedented opportunity for smokers to reduce the harms caused by combustible tobacco.

In 2018, Canada demonstrated an understanding of the harm reduction potential for vaping and created a legal pathway to balance harm reduction with the protection of youth and non-smokers. Early vape regulation was inline with Canada’s Drugs and substances strategy, which through harm reduction, seeks to support measures that reduce the harmful health, social and economic effects of substance use on individuals, their families and communities. Harm reduction is stated to be one of the four pillars of the strategy which recognises that harm reduction programs work to reduce risks and improve health.

While early vaping regulation positioned Canada as a world leader in tobacco control and harm reduction, the recent proposal to ban flavours makes it evident that Canada has lost its way. Within the proposal to ban flavours, Health Canada acknowledges the many negative unintended consequences that include increased smoking, a strengthened black market, small business closures and lost jobs.

“We are eager to discuss vaping’s benefit to public health with Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett. It is through consultation with industry that regulators can best enact effective regulation that protects youth while allowing reasonable access to adult smokers,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

CONTACT: Darryl Tempest The Canadian Vaping Association 6472741867 dtempest@thecva.org


Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former President's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Elon Musk to Congress: Drop the billionaire tax. It will only mess with ‘my plan to get humanity to Mars’

    The divisive proposal would treat billionaires’ fortunes like business income, subjecting the unrealized gains to a new annual tax.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

    The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

  • Here's what's in the $1.75 trillion framework Biden is pitching to Congress

    The White House announced a $1.75T spending plan on Thursday morning that administration officials say they should gain the support of every Democratic senator and pass the House.

  • Pemex CEO Says Mexican Government to Take Over Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the great champion of his beloved but beleaguered state-owned oil giant, may be making his boldest move yet to keep it afloat.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakePetroleos Mexicanos chief Octavio Romero told la

  • What's in, and what's out, as Biden offers scaled-back plan

    After months of talks with Democratic lawmakers, President Joe Biden outlined Thursday a $1.75 trillion framework to support families and education as well as protect against global warming. The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit that was expanded earlier this year and applied to more families. The framework fits an approximately $1.75 trillion budget over 10 years, rather than the $3.5 trillion budget plan originally envisioned.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Question About 'The Biggest Lie' Backfires Spectacularly

    The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • India’s first official cryptocurrency scout says the ecosystem has now come of age

    Private cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will lose value once global central banks launch their own digital currencies.

  • Oil Eases Losses as OPEC+ Expects Tighter Market This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses with OPEC and its allies expecting a tighter global oil market in the fourth quarter. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeFutures in New York earlier fell as much as 2.5% on Thursday. World oil inventories will decline by an average of 1.1

  • North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Report

    North Korea is telling its hungry citizens to be prepared to eat less for a few years.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech say U.S. government has purchased additional 50 million pediatric doses of their COVID vaccine

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday the U.S. government has purchased an additional 50 million pediatric doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, as it prepares to start dosing children. The additional order includes vaccines for children below the age of 5, assuming they will receive regulatory authorization. The new doses are expected to be delivered by April 30 of 2022. The order marks the final purchase option for the government under its existing supply agreement with the compa

  • Microsoft to work with community colleges to fill 250,000 cyber jobs

    Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it plans to work with community colleges across the United States to fill 250,000 cybersecurity jobs over the next four years. Microsoft said it will provide scholarships or assistance to about 25,000 students and will provide training for new and existing teachers at 150 community colleges across the country. The company also said that it will provide curriculum materials for free to all community colleges, as well as four-year schools, in the country.

  • Q3 GDP: Economic activity decelerated to 2.0% annualized rate amid Delta variant, supply concerns

    The U.S. economy likely expanded at its slowest clip in over a year in the third quarter, with a reopening surge in activity quickly beginning to fade.

  • President Biden announces $1.75T spending plan - here's what's in it

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung discuss President Biden's latest spending bill.&nbsp;

  • ‘Multiple pathways to net-zero emissions with or without Congress,’ says a top Biden climate official

    A U.S. delegation joins some 20,000 heads of state, diplomats, government officials and activists that are expected to converge on Glasgow starting this Sunday for roughly two weeks of climate-change meetings that have been called at times the most critical and ambitious of the U.N.'s summits. Treasury's John Morton previews the conference.

  • Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks resuming, U.S. crude build

    Oil prices fell about 1% to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and on rising U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude was $1.06, or 1.2%, lower at $83.52 a barrel by 12:31 p.m ET (1631 GMT), having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier in the session and falling 2.1% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 79 cents, or 0.9%, at $81.86, having earlier touched a two-week low of $80.58.