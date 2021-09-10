U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8730
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,720.64
    -633.60 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.43
    -38.32 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Canadian Vaping Association: There is no right way to quit smoking

The Canadian Vaping Association
·2 min read

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) supports all methods of quitting smoking, but because of the abundance of misinformation surrounding vaping, the organization has put significant focus on making smokers aware that vaping is both effective and significantly less harmful than smoking. Since the election call, 2,600 smokers have died from smoking related disease and illness. Vaping presents an unparalleled opportunity to reduce smoking rates.

In 2016, The Royal College of Physicians concluded that vaping is at least 95 percent less harmful than smoking. Since that time, Public Health England has conducted annual independent studies to further validate these findings and to date all studies have shown the same positive results.

More recently, an international review produced by Cochrane, a global network of independent researchers, has reviewed 50 of the top studies on vaping’s efficacy. The review found that smokers who used vaping to quit were more likely to be successful. The results showed vaping to be 70% more effective than any other nicotine replacement therapy.

Despite the growing body of evidence on vaping’s profound harm reduction potential, many Canadians still mistakenly believe vaping is as harmful as smoking. The vast misinformation surrounding vaping in North America has skewed public perception in the UK as well. In response to concerns about vaping’s relative risk, Public Health England stated, “E-cigarettes are not completely risk free but when compared to smoking, evidence shows they carry just a fraction of the harm. The problem is people increasingly think they are at least as harmful and this may be keeping millions of smokers from quitting. Local stop smoking services should look to support e-cigarette users in their journey to quitting completely.”

“The immense body of evidence supporting vaping as a harm reduction tool should give smokers the confidence they need to try vaping to reduce the harm caused by smoking. Vaping has shown to be a highly effective quit aid, however for some people other quit methods may be a better fit. One of the primary goals of the CVA is to eliminate tobacco use and smokers should be encouraged to try all proven quit methods, including vaping,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

Each year, 45,000 Canadians die prematurely from smoking related illness. Vaping products have a roll to play in reducing the harm caused by tobacco. It is by embracing all forms of harm reduction that we can achieve a smoke-free society and escape the deadly grip of tobacco.

Contact Info:
Darryl Tempest, Executive Director
dtempest@thecva.org
647-274-1867


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, are sliding lower on Friday. Apellis earned Food and Drug Administration approval for its first drug, Empaveli, this May so there's still a lot riding on pegcetacoplan, the next potential new drug emerging from the company's pipeline. Unfortunately, reductions recorded in the Derby trial weren't strong enough to be considered statistically significant.

  • Biden Vaccination Plan Could Be a Boon for Covid Test Makers

    While the vaccine requirements will affect tens of millions of Americans, they likely won't have a near-term impact on vaccine makers.

  • FDA Sees Covid Shots For Kids 'In The Coming Months,' But Stocks Stumble

    Vaccine stocks dipped Friday after the FDA said it expects to authorize Covid shots for children "in the coming months."

  • 3 Reasons to Love Atossa Therapeutics Stock

    Shares of Seattle, Washington-based Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company researching treatments for both cancer and Covid-19, soared more than 9 times in value in the first six months of 2021... before abruptly turning tail and losing more than half their value over the last three months. That's bad news for anyone who bought the shares at their peak in mid-June -- but it could be great news for investors who buy Atossa stock today. Or so says Ascendiant analyst

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Blockbuster Vaccine?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was arguably a prolific vaccine maker before last month, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for those 16 and older to its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it co-developed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). After all, Pfizer owns the Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine franchise, which brought in $2.52 billion in revenue during the first half of this year. Pfizer's tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, known as TicoVac, also secured FDA approval in the U.S. last month, which could multiply its revenue several times over to about $1 billion annually.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • Why Shares of Johnson & Johnson Are Down 2% Today

    What happened Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are down more than 2% as of 3:25 p.m. EDT Thursday as potential regulation for prescription drug prices becomes clearer. Image source: Getty Images.

  • The One Sure Sign You May Have Already Had Delta

    There aren't too many "sure things" when it comes to COVID-19—the virus is unpredictable and its symptoms can be vague (and some people who are infected never show symptoms at all). But researchers say one symptom, in particular, is becoming increasingly common with the Delta variant—and it's probably not what you think. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 The Most Common Delta

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Avoid the 10%-per-year penalty for not enrolling in Medicare — know these rules

    Contrary to what many people believe, not all Americans are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65, which means when the calendar flips closer to your 65th birthday, it’s time to pay attention to enrollment rules to avoid hefty, sometimes permanent penalties. Retirement Tip of the Week: Not sure when you’re officially allowed to enroll in Medicare, or if you already missed the deadline? Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, is typically free of premiums for individuals who have worked at least 40 quarters of any job where they paid payroll taxes into Social Security and Medicare.

  • Moderna Stock Jumped Because It Just Unveiled a Two-in-One Vaccine for Covid and the Flu

    The news came just before the company began an investor event intended to discuss its clinical-development pipeline.

  • Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job

    Janine Hoskovec, of Arizona, is now out of a job after she was filmed coughing on a mother and daughter […] The post Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job appeared first on TheGrio.

  • We asked 6 doctors which face masks they wore each day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Here’s what they shared.

    The CDC recommends that even those who are fully vaccinated wear masks in indoor public places now. “The key is that you have something on,” explains Dr. Karl Minges, who serves as the interim dean of the school of health sciences at the University of New Haven, and is the founding director of the university’s master of public health program. Below, doctors and nurses share the masks that they personally wear to protect themselves.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    What happened  Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7.8% on Thursday after the drugmaker announced several notable advances during its annual research and development update.  So what Moderna is developing a single-dose vaccine, known as mRNA-1073, that includes boosters against both COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

  • Biden's new vaccine rules have a familiar problem

    Biden's new vaccine rules have a familiar problem

  • Small U.S. employers frustrated by Biden's COVID vaccine mandate

    Small employers like Bob Roth on Friday voiced frustration with U.S. President Joe Biden's mandate that workers either get vaccinated or tested regularly to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The co-owner of RoMan Manufacturing, a producer of transformers and glass-molding equipment in Grand Rapids, Michigan, supports vaccination but worries about increased costs, such as for testing and administration, that small companies like his will be forced to bear. "It's easy when you sit in Washington, D.C., to say the employers will handle it," he said.

  • Could This Label Expansion Be a Blockbuster for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The EC's approval of Rinvoq for moderate to severe eczema is another step in the right direction for the company.

  • Jamie Otis Says Baby Nephew Arrived at Hospital with Seizures and 'Bruises All Over His Little Body'

    Jamie Otis says "we are praying to find out" what happened to baby nephew Jayme to "make sure it doesn't happen to another child"

  • Get ready for the workplace vaccination wars

    President Biden is ratcheting up pressure for workers to get vaccinated. It might work.

  • Why MacroGenics Soared Nearly 9% Higher Today

    A notable decliner on Wednesday, MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock came roaring back the next day to close almost 9% higher. The setback is that the company's only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug, breast cancer treatment Margenza, didn't perform impressively in a final analysis. In that study, Margenza plus chemotherapy was compared to a prominent cancer treatment, Roche's (OTC: RHHBY) trastuzumab (branded as Herceptin), also in combination with chemotherapy.