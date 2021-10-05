U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.00
    +19.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,027.00
    +157.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,530.50
    +68.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +10.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +0.84 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    -8.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    +1.00 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1400
    +0.2220 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,850.48
    +2,233.53 (+4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    +989.72 (+407.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.64
    +48.63 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Canadians place high expectations on employer benefits amid hot labour market: RBC Insurance poll

·4 min read

  • Majority of Canadians (68 per cent) would take a job with a good benefits plan over another job that pays more, but does not have a benefits plan

  • Nearly half of younger working Canadians indicate that their employer's benefit plans have not adequately met their health and wellness needs in the past year

  • Close to 50 per cent of new long-term disability claims at RBC Insurance for younger employees are mental-health related

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadian businesses emerge from challenges of extended pandemic-related lockdowns, they now face the hurdle of attracting and keeping their workers amid record-high labour shortages. In this increasingly competitive job market, many employees are prioritizing workplace benefits plans. A recent Ipsos poll conducted by RBC Insurance signaled that a majority of Canadians (68 per cent) would rather take a job with a good benefits plan, over another job that pays more, but does not have a benefits plan.

RBC Insurance (CNW Group/RBC Insurance)
RBC Insurance (CNW Group/RBC Insurance)

"It's been such a challenging and unpredictable year for so many working Canadians, so it's no surprise to see more employees prioritizing their health and wellness needs alongside other job considerations," said Julie Gaudry, Head of Group Benefits, RBC Insurance. "And with the broader recent trend of people leaving their roles as a result of job dissatisfaction, businesses must consider the value of benefits to better support employee mental and financial health."

Younger Workers Show Willingness to Address Mental Health Needs
The pandemic has seemingly opened the door to a better understanding of individual mental health needs. Among RBC Insurance group plan members for example, nearly half (49 per cent) of new group long-term disability claims for younger employees (18-35) are related to mental health in 2021, which is trending upward since 2019. Moreover, nearly half of younger Canadian employees surveyed indicated their benefits plan had not sufficiently addressed their health and wellness needs in the past year.

The good news for businesses though is that the majority (68 per cent) of working Canadians still have positive feelings towards their employer – an increase of 8 percentage points since 2019. Canadian businesses can no doubt continue to attract and retain the next generation of the country's young talent, especially with a good benefits plan that meets the needs of their employees' physical and mental health.

"Younger workers in particular are reevaluating their personal needs and taking more proactive steps to address their mental health concerns," said Gaudry. "It will be crucial for benefits providers and employers to keep up with the changing needs of a younger workforce."

How wellness supports can encourage physical and mental health
In response to the continued demand for additional wellness support, RBC Insurance is now offering a Wellness Spending Account as an option for plan administrators to help employees offset the costs of leading a healthy lifestyle.

While amounts and covered expenses vary by policy, businesses can leverage these spending accounts by encouraging employees to prioritize and personalize their health spending in the following ways:

  • Health products or services: Health-related products or services, including fitness trackers, running shoes or yoga sessions, can help improve the physical well-being of those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Hobbies: From cooking to art classes or guitar lessons, hobbies can have an especially positive impact on mental health, in addition to building lasting, positive habits.

  • Fitness Memberships & Team Sports: Group activities, such as fitness classes or recreational sports, not only makes exercise more fun, but can also reduce social anxiety, especially when family or friends can join-in. Wellness spending accounts can be used to reduce club or team registration fees and promote positive social and wellness habits.

To learn more, visit rbcinsurance.com/group-benefits.

About the RBC Insurance Survey
These are some of the findings from an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of RBC Insurance. For this survey, a sample of 1,001 working Canadians ages 18 and over were interviewed between April 10 to 13, 2021. The precision of online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all working Canadians adults aged 18 and older been polled. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population.

About RBC Insurance
RBC Insurance® offers a wide range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth and reinsurance advice and solutions, as well as creditor and business insurance services to individual, business and group clients. RBC Insurance is the brand name for the insurance operating entities of Royal Bank of Canada, one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC Insurance is among the largest Canadian bank-owned insurance organizations, with approximately 2,500 employees who serve more than four million clients globally. For more information, please visit rbcinsurance.com.

SOURCE RBC Insurance

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c9341.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why this veteran analyst sees stocks headed for the biggest bear market since the Great Depression

    Jon Wolfenbarger, the founder and CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, is worried about a coming bear market that will rival the one seen in 2008-09.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • 5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

    Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based in part on their past robust growth as well as on their growth prospects. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) offers companies a cloud-based monitoring and security platform. The stock is popping because the company is.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks under $5. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks Under $5. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of close to 11 million, is one of the hottest places in the finance world, […]

  • Faang’s Dominance Too Hard to Overcome as 10% Correction Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls betting that a revival of the reopening trade would keep the U.S. stock market afloat had to face a hard fact on Monday: The technology giants are hard to ignore.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryYes,

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Understanding Vanguard Mutual Funds vs. Vanguard ETFs

    Most Vanguard index mutual funds have a corresponding ETF. Here are the key differences between these alternatives.