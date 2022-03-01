U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.83
    +2.42 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1131
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3328
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8820
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,155.80
    +803.91 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.95
    +12.97 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,487.02
    -357.70 (-1.33%)
     

Canadians can travel now and pay later with Sunwing’s March Madness Sale

·4 min read
Customers take advantage of slam dunk deals to popular sun destinations

Sunwing invites Canadians to escape the madness

Customers can book their dream getaway with slam dunk savings
Customers can book their dream getaway with slam dunk savings

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers can book their next getaway to paradise with the launch of Sunwing’s March Madness Sale, on now. Offering a range of top-rated all inclusive resorts with something for every style, customers can travel now and pay later with zero percent interest on three, six or 11 month payment plans when they book by March 13, 2022.

“With easing travel restrictions, we are excited to provide customers with more opportunities to book their overdue vacations to paradise,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Sunwing is offering fantastic savings with the added benefit of zero percent interest on a payment plan that best suit them, with the option to travel at any time. With flexible change policies and cost-effective medical coverage, customers can take advantage of deals in some of our most popular destinations and travel with confidence under our wing.”

Families looking for a much-needed break can pack their bags for a fun-filled getaway to RIU Cancun, a family-friendly resort with something for everyone. Situated along a white-sand beach in the heart of Cancun, customers can unwind by the infinity pool, try their hand at a variety of water sports great for all ages or dine at the resort’s six on-site restaurants, loved by even the pickiest eaters. While the kids enjoy activities at the RiuLand kids club, adults can head to the lively Cancun strip only steps away and take in some shopping for a change in pace.

Friends planning to reunite in paradise this winter can escape to sunny Montego Bay and experience Jamaica’s vibrant culture at Royalton White Sands Montego Bay An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort. This beautiful beachfront resort features its own private island for friends to enjoy, luxurious amenities, authentic Jamaican cuisine, water slides for the kids at heart and easy access to the lazy river flowing through the grounds of the adjacent Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort. Customers can also take advantage of Royalton’s signature offerings and exclusive All-In Connectivity™, so they’ll never skip a beat no matter where they are.

For an adults only resort experience, couples will find tranquility at Memories Jibacoa in the Canadian favourite destination of Varadero, Cuba. With no complicated entry restrictions, customers can travel with ease and enjoy the privacy of Memories Jibacoa nestled between its sparkling shores and the Cuban countryside. Perfect for romantic getaways, couples can lounge by the pool, take in dance lessons, a yoga class or a couples massage at the on-site spa, or explore the resort’s own naturally formed coral reef hand-in-hand, just a few metres off shore.

With the scale of luxury offered at top-rated resorts in the Caribbean, customers can set their sights on Royalton Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino. Nestled on the pristine shores of world-famous Bavaro Beach, customers can look forward to Royalton’s lavish suites, world-class service, gourmet dining at nine internationally-inspired restaurants, signature health and fitness programs and luxurious extras when customers upgrade to Diamond Club™ that includes butler service, a private pool and beach area with wait service and spa discounts.

Offering convenient flight options to popular sun destinations from gateways across Canada, customers can escape the madness and book their Sunwing vacation packages with peace of mind knowing they have the flexibility to change plans anytime with no fees* and comprehensive travel insurance options, including COVID-19 emergency medical coverage and quarantine expenses for as low as $4 per day.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp
Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Sunwing Travel Group
1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9581e5cb-0907-490a-af4f-b18844c95637


