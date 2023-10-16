Is Canaf Investments Inc.'s (CVE:CAF) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Canaf Investments' (CVE:CAF) stock increased significantly by 26% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Canaf Investments' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Canaf Investments is:

25% = CA$2.3m ÷ CA$9.0m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Canaf Investments' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Canaf Investments has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.6% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Canaf Investments' exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Canaf Investments' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Canaf Investments fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Canaf Investments Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Canaf Investments doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Canaf Investments' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Canaf Investments visit our risks dashboard for free.

