Canagold Summarizes 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans to Advance the High Grade New Polaris Gold Mine Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM) (OTC-QB:CRCUF), (Frankfurt:CAN) highlights the results of its 2021 activities and outlines its 2022 plans to advance the high grade New Polaris gold mine project in BC and other gold exploration projects in the USA and Canada.

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director, said, "2021 was an exciting year for Canagold, both at the corporate level and at New Polaris. We continue to see impressive high-grade intervals in our infill drilling which demonstrates the continuity of New Polaris' mineralization. What's more, we are now finding impressive high-grade intercepts in the C9 and C10 veins, parallel to the C-West Main (CWM) vein.

The rising number of thick, high grade drill intercepts in the C-9 and C-10 veins from last year's infill drill program is bringing about a rethinking of the economic potential of the other parallel veins in the stacked C vein system. We look forward to receiving more assay results pending from last year in addition to results we'll receive from this winters' ongoing drilling."

2021 Highlights:

Corporate

Strengthened the Management Team with the addition of Knox Henderson as Vice-President Corporate Development. Previously, Mr. Henderson held similar roles with Great Bear Resources and Kodiak Copper.

Closed a private placement of common shares for gross proceeds of CAD $5.3million.

New Polaris Project, British Columbia

Successfully completed a 47-hole, 24,000 meter drilling program to upgrade the Inferred Resources to a Measured or Indicated Resource category for inclusion in a future feasibility study. Results confirmed the continuous and high-grade nature of the C-West Main deposit and discovered potential for resource expansion in two parallel veins located in the hanging wall of the C-West Main zone. Due to assay lab backlogs, assay results for only 20 of the 47 holes have been completed. Highlights of the CWM drill results are shown in Table 1.

Story continues

Table 1: CWM Highlight Intercepts

Vein Hole No: Down-Hole Depth: m Length (m) * Au g/t CWM 21-1737E1 441.6 3.0 12.0 CWM 21-1783E1 323.0 6.6 24.2 CWM 21-1783E2 378.0 13.0 15.8 CWM 21-1783E3 430.0 2.7 14.3 CWM 21-1829E1 434.4 1.7 15.3 CWM 21-1783E5 433.6 3.9 30.8 CWM 21-1873E6 411.3 1.5 16.0 CWM 21-1829E2 464.9 5.1 11.6 CWM 21-1890E1 442.5 2.1 8.58 CWM 21-1890E2 481.7 2.1 25.7 CWM 21-1859E1 393.3 2.2 4.84 CWM 21-1800E1 534.6 2.5 8.60 CWM 21-1844E3 549.0 5.0 7.92 CWM 21-1905E2 486.0 7.6 4.98

Several drill holes returned significant intercepts of gold mineralization in two hanging-wall veins of the CWM Vein system. Combined with holes previously drilled in 1995 and 2006, the number of intercepts to date include nine in the C-9 vein and thirteen in the C-10 vein. Highlights of the intercepts are shown in Table 2 below.

Table 2: C-9 and C-10 Veins Highlight Intercepts:

Vein Hole No: Down-Hole Depth: m Length (m) * Au g/t C-9 P95C42 318.6 3.8 13.7 C-9 06-1859E2 297.5 1.6 14.9 C-9 21-1844E3 414.4 8.9 11.0 C-9 21-1905E2 353.6 9.9 8.10 C-10 06-1813E2 313.3 1.6 12.7 C-10 06-1859E2 336.2 2.1 15.6 C-10 21-1844E3 438.7 3.0 14.5 C-10 21-1890E1 343.0 8.4 17.1 C-10 21-1905E2 380.9 17.8 11.1

* Based on the current spacing of the drill hole intercepts the exact attitude of these veins remains open to interpretation, so the true widths have not been calculated at this time.

The samples were submitted to the ALS Geochemistry lab in Whitehorse, YT for preparation and assaying.

Conducted 12 months of baseline data collection needed for submission with an Environmental Assessment application.

Windfall Hills Project, British Columbia

Plan to conduct analysis of the structural and lithological controls on mineralization needed to determine the next steps for the Windfall Hills property. Canagold may seek a partner to advance the project.

Princeton Project, British Columbia

In 2020 Canagold assigned its rights to earn up to a 75% interest in the Princeton property from Universal Copper and Sydney Wilson to Damara Gold Corp. On December 31, 2021 Damara issued an additional 9,841,371 Damara Shares to increase the Company's ownership in Damara to 19.9% of the outstanding Damara Shares.

The 9,841,371 Damara shares issued to Canagold have an aggregate deemed value of $787,310 at eight cents per Damara share.

Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock Projects, Nevada

Received US $100,000 cash and $200,000 share consideration as well as a $65,000 reduction in annual holding costs from Getchell Gold who has optioned the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties in Churchill County, Nevada.

Getchell can acquire 100% of the two projects at any time on or before the 4th anniversary of the agreement by paying Canagold US $2.0M in cash and US $2.0M in Getchell shares and granting Canagold a 2% net smelter return royalty (NSR).

In 2021, Getchell completed 10 drill holes at Fondaway Canyon for a total 3,874 metres.

Lightning Tree Project, Idaho

Received 1,250,000 common shares of Ophir Gold Corp and 1,250,000 warrants and $12,500 in cash per the terms of the option agreement allowing Ophir to earn a 100% interest in the Lightning Tree Property. Ophir completed a 10-hole 2,063 meter drilling program at the property in 2021.

2022 Plans:

Canagold's strategies to create shareholder value in 2022 include:

Continuing to focus on advancing our core asset, the New Polaris gold mine project, with additional infill and exploration drilling.

Continue environmental baseline studies and geotechnical and engineering work needed to support an application to the BC Environmental Assessment office for an Environmental permit to build the mine.

Continue discussions with interested parties to find partners to advance the Windfall Hills project and to option or sell the remaining US gold exploration projects.

Pursue opportunistic acquisition of strategic new projects where we can add significant value.

New Polaris

Conduct an additional 10,000 meters of infill and exploration drilling to expand and upgrade the defined resource.

Update the resource model with results from the 2021 and ongoing diamond drilling program.

Conduct additional metallurgical testing of the BIOX process to obtain detailed information needed for feasibility engineering studies.

Complete baseline studies, summarize and analyze baseline sampling results and complete geotechnical and engineering work needed to support the Environmental Assessment application.

Windfall Hills

Continue further analysis of the structural and lithological controls on mineralization to determine the next phase of exploration for the property. Canagold may seek a partner to advance the project.

Nevada Projects

Seek partners or buyers for the rest of the Company's projects in Nevada, including:

A&T - 2 patented claims covering 42 acres on Winnemucca Mountain, Humboldt County

Bull Run - 34 patented claims covering 586 acres near Jerritt Canyon, Elko County

Clear Trunk - 77 unpatented claims and fee mineral lands covering a total of 4,627 acres south of Winnemucca, Pershing and Humboldt Counties

Corral Canyon - 92 unpatented lode claims covering 1,798 acres in Humboldt County.

Hot Springs Point - A quarter section mineral and surface rights covering 160 acres in Eureka County

Jarbridge - 8 patented claims covering 128 acres in Elko County

Silver Peak - 2 patented mining claims covering 36 acres within the Mineral Ridge gold mine claim block, Esmeralda County

Qualified Person

Garry Biles, P.Eng, President & COO for Canagold Resources Ltd, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

