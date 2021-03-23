CanAm's Position as EB-5 Industry Leader Reaffirmed by Independent Audit

EB-5 regional center operator, CanAm Enterprises, continues to build on its track record of approved visas and repayment of capital.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator, CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) has built a solid reputation for delivering results for its immigrant investor clients over the past three decades, and for the third time, it has validated those results with a third-party professional audit of its accumulated track record as of December 31, 2020. Certified audit results evidence that an overwhelming 99%* of the USCIS adjudicated immigration petitions have been approved and that CanAm has repaid more than $1.8 billion to more than 3,600 EB-5 investor-families across all six of its EB-5 Regional Centers.

CanAm Enterprises - the leading EB-5 regional Center

"At CanAm, we understand that an investment into the EB-5 program by each of our investor families is one of the most important decisions a family can make. We take very seriously our commitment and responsibility to be a trusted partner to our EB-5 clients and to doing everything we can to ensure their immigration aspirations and investment goals are achieved," said CanAm President and CEO Tom Rosenfeld. "This is especially true now because of the uncertainty and anxiety caused by the COVID pandemic and its adverse impact on many businesses and personal investments. We hope that our investor families are reassured by the results of our recently completed audit, which indicates that, in spite of the economic hardships and unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic, during 2020 CanAm repaid 100% and on-time more than $450 million in EB-5 loans from five (5) unique projects."

CanAm commissioned an audit by the internationally recognized accounting firm of PKF O'Connor Davis, LLP to provide EB-5 investors and industry stakeholders with a credible, third-party verification of the accuracy and authentication of its EB-5 track record. PKF performed a comprehensive audit of several thousand CanAm investor records, cross-referencing USCIS-issued notices, bank statements, and related financial documents for every CanAm EB-5 investor who had a USCIS adjudication or scheduled investment repayment.

"We are very proud of CanAm's leadership role and its ongoing practice of achieving new industry milestones," said Mr. Rosenfeld. "To my knowledge, we have among the best track records in the EB-5 industry in both petition approval rate and repayment of capital. A track record like ours does not happen by accident; it is the result of hard work, attention to detail and a corporate culture that always puts the interests of our investor families first."

*Note: PKF was able to verify that the denials were unrelated to sponsored projects associated with CanAm's Regional Centers.

