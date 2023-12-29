Canandaigua National Bank recognizes longtime leader

CANANDAIGUA, NY — The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust boardroom where countless business and community decisions were made will now carry the name of the man who led the way.

The newly renovated boardroom will be named after George W. Hamlin IV, former president and chairman of the board, as a tribute to his 45 years of leadership at the bank headquartered in Canandaigua.

In this boardroom, Hamlin collaborated with CNB’s board of directors, bank leadership and employees to partner on decisions that led to the bank’s continued growth in Ontario and Monroe counties. This space is also where Hamlin invited countless community leaders, businesses and organizations to partner on projects that have benefited so many in the greater Rochester region.

“While it is impossible to recognize all my father means and does for the bank and our entire community, it is my sincere hope that this is a fitting tribute in recognition of his 45 years of transformational leadership, steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment to the employees and customers who are all part of his legacy as is this boardroom,” said CNB President and CEO Frank H. Hamlin III in a prepared statement.

This is the first time CNB has named a meeting room after a bank leader. In addition to the official naming of the room, a plaque will be installed in recognition of Hamlin’s countless contributions to Canandaigua National Corp. and the communities it serves.

In September, Mr. Hamlin announced he was stepping down as chairman of the boards of Canandaigua National Bank and Trust, Canandaigua National Corp. and Canandaigua National Trust Co. of Florida.

Mr. Hamlin retired after 45 years at CNB, three decades of which he served as both president and CEO. Under his leadership CNB experienced transformational growth, expanding from Ontario to Monroe County while still maintaining its high level of customer service and dedication to CNB employees.

In addition to his distinguished banking career, Mr. Hamlin has also served several nonprofit and professional organizations, most notably: URMC, Thompson Health, Mercy Flight, The Eastman School of Music, The Rochester Museum and Science Center, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Bristol Valley Theater, The New York Bankers Association, American Bankers Association, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, CMAC, Canandaigua Area Development Corp. and the New York Wine and Culinary Center.

