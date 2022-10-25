U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

Canary Medical Announces Appointment of Lisa Suennen as President, Digital and Data Solutions

Canary Medical
·3 min read
Canary Medical
Canary Medical

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Medical, a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and data management ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Lisa Suennen as President, Digital and Data Solutions. Ms. Suennen previously served as the Group Practice Lead for Manatt Phelps and Philips’ Digital and Technology Group and Managing Partner for the Manatt Venture Fund.

“I’m pleased to welcome another recognized healthcare leader to Canary Medical’s executive team. Lisa brings with her more than 30 years of experience in healthcare as an entrepreneur, operating executive, venture capitalist and strategy leader,” said Bill Hunter, Founding Member and Chief Executive Officer of Canary Medical. “Her deep understanding of the application of digital health and information technology in the health services, medical device and pharmaceutical industries will help guide the growth and commercialization of Canary Medical’s digital health and data-focused product offerings.”

“The future of healthcare is at the intersection of digital and data with devices, medicines and services. In five to ten years, we will all look back and wonder how we cared for patients without the informed insights that come from inside the patient’s own body,” said Ms. Suennen. “Canary is at the forefront of this opportunity, and I am thrilled to join this stellar team to help drive better healthcare forward.”

Prior to her role at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Ms. Suennen served as Senior Managing Director of Healthcare Investments at GE Ventures, as well as having served as General Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at Psilos Group Managers, LLC. Prior to her career in venture capital, she served on the leadership team for Merit Behavioral Healthcare Corp, where she served in multiple executive roles from the company’s early stages though its IPO and its ultimate sale to Magellan Health.

Prior to Merit Behavioral Care, Ms. Suennen worked in product management and marketing roles in the high technology field, including Ingres, XOpen and Regis McKenna, Inc. She has served on more than twenty company Boards of Directors and currently serves as a Director of digital health company HealthXL. Lisa chairs the Advisory Board of the NASA-funded Translational Research Institute for Space Health and the International Investment Committee of the Australian government-funded ANDHealth Digital Health Fund. She is a Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship and is on faculty at the University of California at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Ms. Suennen is also the author of the widely-read Venture Valkyrie blog. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Political Science and bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Canary Medical
Canary Medical is a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and data management ecosystem. In 2021, Canary Medical introduced canturio™te, the world’s first “smart knee” tibial extension, which is implanted in the body where it monitors patient activity and joint performance, and transmits data to the cloud, autonomously, requiring almost no patient compliance or physician involvement. The Company was conceived and created with the vision that healthcare transformation requires reliable and cost-effective healthcare data and that the effective monitoring and analysis of that data will produce better outcomes for patients at lower costs. Canary Medical is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.

For more information contact us at admin@canarymedical.com or visit www.canarymedical.com. Follow Canary Medical on Twitter at @CanaryMedical.

Investor Contact
David Dean
Canary Medical
Chief Business Development Officer
ddean@canarymedical.com

Media Contacts
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
pbursey@lifescicomms.com
o: 646-970-4688

Legal Disclaimers 
The information contained in this presentation, including the accompanying oral commentary, is provided solely for the purpose of acquainting you, as its recipient, with Canary Medical and its subsidiaries (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) and its executive personnel. 

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor will we make any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state, province or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Canary Medical Logo, Canary Medical, and Canturio are the exclusive property of Canary Medical and its Subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


