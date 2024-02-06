Canary Wharf office sold at £160m discount

Canary Wharf office building 5 Churchill Place has been sold at a 60pc discount - 4k-Clips/Alamy Stock Photo

A Canary Wharf office once occupied by a casualty of the 2008 banking crisis is to be sold at a £160m discount in the latest blow to London’s beleaguered financial district.

An Israeli businessman has bought 5 Churchill Place in a £110m deal, seven years after it was acquired by Cheung Kei Group, a Chinese investor, for £270m.

5 Churchill Place, which was occupied by American investment bank Bear Stearns before its demise during the financial crisis, was placed in receivership last year after Cheung Kei Group defaulted on loans backed by the property.

Haim Taib’s Menomadin Group has now bought the lease at a 60pc discount in a deal brokered by Savills, React News reported.

This sale marks one of the largest distressed sales in London so far. The Chinese investor had previously tried to offload 5 Churchill Place in 2022 for around £400m but was unsuccessful. The building is primarily let to JPMorgan on a long-term lease.

The Chinese company bought 5 Churchill Place with £196m of debt, approximately 70pc of the building’s worth, with around £175m provided by Lloyds Banking Group.

It comes as Britain’s offices have faced a severe reckoning as stubbornly high interest rates sent values tumbling.

Meanwhile, the rise in hybrid working has piled additional pressure on office owners as it has led to many businesses downsizing their workspace.

The sale of 5 Churchill Place is yet not confirmed but it is likely to set a precedent for the value of properties in the already beleaguered financial district.

Canary Wharf has suffered a number of high-profile exits, with HSBC’s decision to leave its global headquarters last July in favour of the City dealing the district its largest blow.

Other companies including Clifford Chance and Credit Suisse have also announced that they will leave the district.

Empty office space in the Docklands now stands at 16pc – the highest level in years.

5 Churchill Place is one of three buildings for sale in Canary Wharf. The property formerly home to the Financial Conduct Authority has been put on the market by Blackstone, having been bought in 2014 for around £165m.

Cheung Kei Group has a second building in the district, 20 Canada Square, that receivers will also likely be looking to sell later this year. The company has already defaulted on its £265.5m loan against the building.

Matthew Pointon, senior property economist at Capital Economics said: “As businesses look to downsize, many will take the opportunity to move to central, prime areas in a bid to attract staff into the office. We therefore think Canary Wharf will continue to underperform.”

Canary Wharf Group, which owns swathes of land across the district, secured a £400m cash injection from shareholders last year.

That included cash from private equity group Brookfield and the Qatar Investment Authority.

In May last year, rating agency Moody’s said the company would have difficulty selling its offices without “offering substantial discounts”.

Cheung Kei Group has been contacted for comment. Savills refused to comment.

06:25 PM GMT

05:06 PM GMT

German appliance to make job cuts after sales slump

Household appliance manufacturer Miele has said it is considering axing up to 2,700 jobs, as low demand and rising costs forced the group to make cuts.

“The global collapse in demand for household appliances and the drastic price increases” had caught up with Miele, it said.

Job losses would be part of a plan to create “additional financial flexibility of around €500m [£427m]” by 2026, the group said in a statement.

Two-thirds of the savings would be made through “improvements on the sales side or reductions in material costs”, Miele said.

But the need for belt-tightening meant a “substantial reduction in personnel costs is also inevitable”.

Globally, up to 2,700 of the roughly 23,000 people employed by Miele could see their jobs cut or relocated, the group said.

After three years of growth, which came despite the coronavirus pandemic, the group registered a provisional nine-percent drop in revenues in 2023, it said.

“There are no signs of an imminent market recovery,” the group added.

“What we are currently experiencing is not a temporary economic downturn, but rather a lasting change.”

Miele is the latest German manufacturer to announce job cuts as the country’s export-focussed industry contends with a global slowdown in growth and high rates of inflation.

04:59 PM GMT

Footsie closes in the green

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.90pc today. The biggest riser was BP, up 5.46pc, followed by drug company AstraZeneca, up 1.68pc. The biggest faller was GSK, down 0.58pc, followed by National Grid, down 1.00pc.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose 0.80pc. The biggest riser was engineering company Renishaw, up 16.01pc, followed by natural gas producer Energean, up 5.09pc. The biggest faller was Aston Martin, down 3.86pc, followed by silver and gold mining business Hochschild, down 2.92pc.

04:54 PM GMT

Carlsberg ups its sales forecasts

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has told investors that it expects faster growth, as a consquence of targetting “growth markets” including China, Vietnam and India, prioritising its premium beer brands, and adding drinks that are not beer to its portfolio.

It said that its compound annual growth rate would be 4 to 6pc, up from its previously forecast 3 to 5pc. Profit growth would “be ahead of that”, it claimed.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, chief executive, said:

We’re announcing an exciting new chapter for Carlsberg ... we’ve identified our key strategic growth levers, are increasing our growth ambitions and building an even stronger company.

A bottle of Carlsberg in a restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark - Andrew Kelly/Reuters

04:30 PM GMT

DocuSign to shed 6pc of workforce

A major software company that helps businesses sign contracts electronically is to make 6pc of its workforce redundant after attempts to sell itself reportedly stalled.

The San Francisco-based company, which is listed on Nasdaq, told investors today that most of the departures would involve sales and marketing staff.

DocuSign said the restructuring would “strengthen and support the Company’s financial and operational efficiency while continuing to invest in product and related initiatives that will provide the foundation to realise its multi-year growth aspirations as an independent public company.”

The company, which faces competition from Adobe Sign, rose in popularity during the pandemic when it became difficult for businesses to sign and return contracts away from their office franking machines or scanners.

However, the company has struggled to make a profit, warning in its 2023 annual report that it has a “history of operating losses” and that “we intend to continue to incur significant expenses to support growth”.

Reuters reported that DocuSign had been in talks with Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman about acquiring it, but it had not been able to agree on a deal price with either of the private equity firms who were considering purchasing it.

DocuSign has been approached for comment.

04:00 PM GMT

BAE Systems wins US Army contract

BAE Systems has won $114m (£91m) in contracts from the US Army for a missile warning system.

The British defence giant says that its Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) will be used to protect aircraft inluding Apache, Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters.

Jennifer Bartley of BAE Systems said:

Battlefields are increasingly contested, and airborne armed forces around the world must be able to detect and defeat modern infrared threats. When stealth is not an option, CMWS provides a shield that enables aircraft survivability and mission execution.

The warning systems are being manufactured by BAE in New Hampshire, Texas and Alabama.

A US Army Black Hawk helicopter operating in Haiti, 2021 - Royal Navy

03:44 PM GMT

BP's new priorities 'have been made clear', says analyst, as dividends are prioritised over green energy

The new chief executive of BP has given the market a strong signal today on the British oil giant’s priorities. usannah Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown says:

The priorities of BP’s new CEO Murray Auchincloss have been made clear. Although on appointment he pledged that BP’s strategy to transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company was unchanged, the big share buy-back announcement shows the immediate focus is on boosting the share price and returning value to shareholders. BP also said that shareholders would get a further $3.5 billion in buybacks in the months to come, and more in 2025. This strategy is being pursued even though BP reported a sharp drop in underlying annual profit from $27.7 billion to $13.8 billion as oil and gas prices were lower and refining profit margins also weakened.

She added that BP is adopting “more pramatism” rather than simply spending money on green energy:

The company continues to generate highly impressive cash flows so there will be disappointment that BP is not using this strength to go farther and faster with its green transition. The emerging focus on cleaner forms of energy, are highly capital intensive but the dial is not being moved on capital expenditure guidance for 2024 of around $16bn and it looks likely to stay at a similar level till at least 2030. The focus is now going to be trained on simplifying the business, providing stability for investors, with what Auchincloss calls ‘more pragmatism’.

A BP oil platform in the North Sea, about 100 miles east of Aberdeen - Andy Buchanan/Reuters

03:33 PM GMT

Chinese markets jump after Beijing takes action

Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets have jumped today after Chinese authorities moved to reverse a long-running rout.

They had been among the world’s worst-performing markets since the start of the year as traders fret over ongoing weakness in the Chinese economy, the world’s second largest.

“The sun broke through dark clouds today on China’s Shanghai Composite,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

China’s leadership has become increasingly worried about the sell-off, which has wiped trillions off valuations, and has unveiled a string of measures to try to staunch the rout.

Hong Kong closed up 4pc, helped by a surge in heavyweight tech firms including Alibaba, JD.com and XD Inc. The Shanghai Composite Index has risen 3.23pc.

The surge came after Central Huijin Investment, the unit that holds Chinese government stakes in big financial institutions, said it would increase investments in funds.

That was followed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission saying it would urge more action from long-term funds and call on listed firms to ramp up repurchases of shares.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto trading group, said: “Authorities are stepping in after a wave of selling sent shares in mainland China to multi-year lows.”

Analysts have warned that while such moves could provide some short-term relief, the government needed to address long-standing problems within the economy - particularly the property sector - to restore confidence.

03:32 PM GMT

Online casino fined £6m for failings was given highest-possible safety rating

A leading online gambling operator fined £6m for welfare failings was given the highest possible safety rating by an industry-funded charity. Daniel Woolfson reports:

Gamesys, which runs a string of online brands such as Jackpotjoy and Virgin Games, was punished by the Gambling Commission in January for breaches that took place between November 2021 and July 2022. During that period, Gamesys was given an advanced level 3 safety certificate by the charity GamCare, which runs the National Gambling Helpline. This is the highest possible safety rating and covers a two-year period to February 2024. To be awarded this certification, GamCare says a company must have “no significant weaknesses” relating to customer risk, while also boasting a “wide range of safer gambling measures that go beyond the social responsibility provisions of their gambling licence”. Gamesys’ breaches included failing to interact comprehensively with customers who had lost tens of thousands of pounds. Findings also revealed that customers had been able to evade Gamesys’ anti-money laundering thresholds and spend “significant” sums without checks. A spokesman for GamCare said the charity was investigating: “During the period we were assessing Gamesys for the Safer Gambling Standard, it was not disclosed that they were under investigation. “Our contractual arrangement with gambling operators requires that they inform us of any investigations by the regulator, which Gamesys failed to do on this occasion. “We take these matters very seriously.” Gambling industry consultants at GamblingIQ said in a report that awarding Gamesys the safety certification raised “serious questions about oversight and accountability in the industry”. Gamesys declined to comment.

03:30 PM GMT

There is just time before I go to look at the pound, which has recovered after falling sharply on Monday as investors reduced bets on early interest rate cuts in the US.

Sterling was last up 0.3pc to £1.25 after falling to its lowest level since mid-December as the dollar was boosted by comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and strong economic data.

Analysts have argued that the Bank of England is as cautious as the Federal Reserve about a quick easing of its monetary policy, adding that they expect sterling to consolidate around $1.25.

The pound has risen 0.3pc against the euro, which is worth 85p.

03:19 PM GMT

WeWork founder wants to buy shared office provider out of bankruptcy

Adam Neumann, the founder of the office provider WeWork who quit after a botched attempt to take it public, has offered to make a sensational return by buying back the company.

Our technology editor James Titcomb has the details:

Mr Neumann, 44, has been seeking to acquire WeWork with support from the billionaire hedge fund investor Dan Loeb since December, according to a letter from his lawyer. WeWork declared bankruptcy in November after the rise of home working meant it was unable to keep up with billions in lease payments. Mr Neumann claims to have been ignored by lawyers overseeing the bankruptcy process, meaning he is unable to make a full offer to buy back the company.

Read James’s full report...

WeWork founder and former boss Adam Neumann - REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

03:01 PM GMT

Computer expert denies forging documents to support Bitcoin creator claim

A computer expert has denied forging documents to falsely suggest he is the creator of Bitcoin at the start of his evidence at the High Court.

Dr Craig Wright claims he is “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the pseudonym of the person widely credited with founding the cryptocurrency in 2008.

The computer scientist is being sued by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Copa), a non-profit group including cryptocurrency firms, which has accused him of lying and forging documents to suggest he is the pseudonymous figure.

Dr Wright is denying the claims in a trial in London, and in the first of several days of his giving evidence, said he had not forged any documents.

Today he was asked by Jonathan Hough KC, representing Copa: “Have you ever forged or falsified a document to support your claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto?” Dr Wright replied: “No.”

Mr Hough asked: “Have you ever knowingly presented a forged or falsified document to support your claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto?” Dr Wright replied: “I have not.”

Copa has accused Dr Wright of telling a “brazen lie” and creating an “elaborate false narrative” about being Satoshi and using “forgery on an industrial scale” to substantiate his claims.

Dr Wright denies the allegations, and when asked by Mr Hough about whether he forged one document on Tuesday, he replied: “If I forged that document, it would be perfect.”

Dr Craig Wright claims he is Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

02:41 PM GMT

Wall Street opens higher amid strong results

The S&P 500 and Dow were subdued at the open with investors focusing on big-ticket earnings and commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while gains in some megacaps drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.78 points, or 0.03pc at the open, to 38,392.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.2pc, at 4,950.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.52 points, or 0.3pc, to 15,638.19 at the opening bell.

02:22 PM GMT

Clegg admits Meta failing to detect fake videos amid online safety concerns

Sir Nick Clegg has admitted Facebook is struggling to combat the spread of fake videos, after Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak were targeted by AI impersonators.

Our senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the latest:

Meta’s head of global affairs said the company would introduce new rules to try and halt the spread of synthetic videos that seek to manipulate users, but added it lacked the technology to stop them outright. Sir Nick said while Meta had now developed new tools to automatically detect images altered with AI, it could not yet replicate this for video or sound recordings. The former deputy prime minister said Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, would tag synthetic, photorealistic pictures with a label explaining the image was “imagined with AI”. He said other AI companies had started adding “invisible watermarks” to their images, which Meta was able to detect.

Read how to spot a deepfake video.

Sir Nick Clegg says Meta will introduce new rules to try and halt the spread of synthetic videos - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

02:02 PM GMT

Canary Wharf office sold at £160m discount

A Canary Wharf office building that fell into receivership last year is poised to be sold for a 60pc discount on its last sale price in a sign of the downturn suffered by London’s commercial property market.

Located in the heart of the capital’s financial district, 5 Churchill Place was put up for sale last year after being placed in receivership when its owner Cheung Kei Group, a Chinese investor, defaulted on loans backed by the property.

Israeli businessman Haim Taib’s Menomadin Group has agreed to buy the building for £110m in a sale brokered by Savills, according to React News.

Savills has been contacted for comment.

Cheung Kei Group bought the site in London’s Docklands for £270m in 2017 following a deal the previous July to buy 20 Canada Square, another prime office building in London’s financial hub.

It comes as Britain’s offices have faced a severe reckoning as stubbornly high interest rates sent values tumbling.

Canary Wharf residents such as Clifford Chance and HSBC have announced plans to quit the district as they downsize, with the vacancy rate for offices in the docklands now at 16pc – the highest level in years.

Cheung Kei Group has been contacted for comment.

London's Canary Wharf has suffered a drop in office values amid higher interest rates - Matt Crossick/PA Wire

01:40 PM GMT

Hunt: Labour's £28bn green pledge would put up income tax by 4pc

Income tax would need to rise by 4pc to fund Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge, according to Jeremy Hunt.

The Chancellor also claimed that an alternative approach to increase spending by £28bn while sticking to fiscal rules would involve increasing corporation tax by 8pc.

Mr Hunt’s remarks came as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the funding package is “desperately needed” for his party’s mission to achieve clean power by 2030.

Labour originally promised in 2021 to invest £28bn a year until 2030 in green projects if it won the next election.

But last year the party said the figure would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.

Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, asked Mr Hunt during Treasury questions: “Could the Chancellor explain to the House, if he had an ambition to spend an additional £28 billion a year on something, what level of tax would that impose on ordinary households?”

Mr Hunt replied:

I thank her for asking that question. I’m curious as to where that figure £28bn has come from. But, as she has asked it, I will tell her that to increase spending by £28bn - if you’re going to stick to fiscal rules, as the party opposite claims they will do - it would mean increasing income tax by 4pc or increasing the corporation tax they say they’re going to cap by 8pc.

01:19 PM GMT

Energy suppliers face £30 fine for failing to switch customers promptly

Energy suppliers will soon have to pay customers £30 if they fail to complete their switch to another company within five days.

Ofgem said switching rates continued to increase each month, and it wanted to “empower” customers to take control of their energy bills.

As part of an energy supplier’s licence, a company has to switch a customer’s electricity or gas supply within five working days from the date of the request.

Suppliers must currently pay customers £30 compensation if the switch is not completed within 15 working days but this is changing to five days from April 1.

Ofgem said the move followed extensive consultation and has received widespread support from leading charities and consumer groups.

Latest switching figures from the end of 2023 show a 9.3pc increase compared with October 2023, and are nearly three times as high as November 2022.

Energy suppliers will be forced to pay a £30 fine if they do not switch customers to a new company within five days of a request - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

01:02 PM GMT

Bank of England 'underplaying downside risks' of high interest rates, warns policymaker

The Bank of England may be “underplaying the downside risks” for the economy of keeping interest rates at 5.25pc, one of its interest rate setters has said.

Swati Dhingra, an external member of its Monetary Policy Committee, voted for a cut in borrowing costs last week in the first three-way split among policymakers since 2008. Two had voted for an increase in rates and six voted for a hold.

Governor Andrew Bailey had said the Bank of England needs to see “more evidence” that inflation will fall to 2pc and stay there before the Monetary Policy Committee would consider cutting rates from their 16-year highs.

Ms Dhingra, an associate professor of economics at the London School of Economics, told the Financial Times:

I’m not fully convinced there’s some kind of really sharp excess demand in the economy coming from the consumption side. I’m more concerned that we might be underplaying the downside risks.

Swati Dhingra is an external member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee which votes on changes to interest rates - LSE

12:53 PM GMT

Palantir surges after first annual profit

A data analysis company founded by US billionaire Peter Thiel has secured its first annual profit amid the surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI).

Palantir, which built the Covid dashboard in the UK during the pandemic, said it expects adjusted income from operations of $834m to $850m (£664m to £677m) for this year. Analysts had expected a figure of $760.3m.

Shares in the company, which in November won a £480m contract handling NHS patient data, have climbed more than 15pc in premarket trading as it said revenue in the fourth quarter increased 20pc to $608m.

The company also reported its first annual profit of $210m.

Chief executive Alex Karp, who co-founded the business with Thiel in 2003, said:

Our commercial business is exploding in a way we don’t know how to handle. We don’t know what to do with the onslaught of demand.

Palantir tracked data on vaccines, Covid deaths and hospitalisations daily during the pandemic for the UK - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

12:16 PM GMT

Eli Lilly sales rise amid weight-loss drug frenzy

Drug maker Eli Lilly saw its shares jump in premarket trading as sales grew with the help of the rollout of its weight-loss drug Zepbound.

Annual sales will be $40.4bn to $41.6bn (£32.2bn to £33.2bn), the company said, ahead of projections of $39.5bn.

Its drug Zepbound is aimed at obese and overweight patients with at least one health-related complication.

Eli Lilly said patients taking the drug for 72 weeks lose, on average, three and a half stone.

The drug, under the brand name Mounjaro, was already approved in England and Wales for diabetes patients, and has now been backed by Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for weight-loss treatment.

Eli Lilly is pitching the drug as being 20pc cheaper than semaglutide, which is marketed for weight loss as Wegovy.

Shares were up as much as 5.4pc in premarket trading.

Eli Lilly makes weight-loss drug Zepbound - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

11:52 AM GMT

Wall Street on track to edge lower amid rate cut uncertainty

US stock indexes were slightly lower in premarket trading as investors looked ahead to commentary from Federal Reserve officials about potential interest rate cuts.

Eli Lilly rose 2.9pc in premarket trading ahead of reporting fourth-quarter results, with investor focus trained on the performance of its weight-loss drug.

Wall Street kicked off the week on a glum note after a rally that saw the benchmark S&P 500 notching 13 weekly gains out of 14.

However, after the Fed’s policy meeting last week, decision makers have resumed talking down market expectations for a quick start to interest rate cuts, while strong jobs market and economic activity data have also fed into the uncertainty.

Traders are betting with a nearly 65pc chance that at least a 25-basis-point rate cut could be delivered in May, down from around 90pc over a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Ahead of the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all down about 0.1pc.

11:37 AM GMT

Spotify on song weeks after announcing 1,500 job losses

Spotify has revealed a surge in subscribers and revenues weeks after announcing plans to axe 1,500 jobs.

Premium subscribers at the music streaming giant rose 15pc to 236m in the final three months of 2023, which was about one million users more than its previous guidance.

Total revenue grew 16pc to €3.7bn (£3.2bn) over the quarter, while operating losses reached €75m, which was better than its previous forecast.

It comes after the Swedish company swung to a rare profit in the third quarter as it benefitted from price rises and growth in subscribers in all regions.

In December, chief executive Daniel Ek confirmed Spotify would reduce its headcount by 17pc - around 1,500 jobs - amid a slowdown in economic growth and rising interest rates.

The company now forecasts it will 618m active users in the first quarter, with 239m of them premium subscribers, both

roughly in line with consensus.

Spotify, which held its Best New Artist Party earlier this month, has increase its number of premium subscribers - Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

11:10 AM GMT

Aston Martin seeks fourth boss in four years

Aston Martin is reportedly on the hunt for its fourth chief executive in four years as its turnaround is hit by production delays.

The luxury carmaker’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll has contacted current and former heads of other car makers to sound them out about succeeding Amadeo Felisa.

The company said in November that the delays to DB12 deliveries contributed to losses of £48.4m in the third quarter, which was higher than the £38m deficit that analysts expected.

Mr Felisa, 77, became chief executive in May 2022, replacing former Mercedes boss Tobias Moers.

He had spent less than two years in the job after succeeding Andy Palmer, who left months after Mr Stroll rescued Aston Martin in early 2020.

Aston Martin declined to comment.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll is reportedly reaching out to potential candidates to be the company's next chief executive - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

10:53 AM GMT

Oil prices hold firm after dollar's rally

Oil prices have held steady after the dollar was boosted by the Federal Reserve pushing back against hopes of interest rate cuts in March.

Brent crude traded up 0.2pc above $78 a barrel after rising 0.9pc on Monday, rebounding from a three-week low.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 0.2pc to just under $73.

Financial markets continued to discount the chance of a Fed rate cut in March following comments from officials including Chairman Jerome Powell, which spurred gains in the dollar.

The US currency is near the highest since mid-November, making commodities less attractive for many buyers.

Meanwhile, the US has vowed more strikes against Iranian forces and the militias it supports, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said absolute victory over Hamas was essential for his country’s security.

In the Middle East, the attacks and threats of retaliation have increased the concerns about disruptions to supplies of crude, which has just had its worst week since October.

10:39 AM GMT

Demand for UK bonds hits four-year high

Investor demand for long-term British government bonds hit its highest level in four years today ahead of an expected unwinding of the Bank of England’s portfolio of debt.

A sale of 30-year gilts by the UK Debt Management Office was over subscribed by more than three times, the highest since April 2020.

It received £7.6bn of bids for the £2.5bn sale of the bonds. It will be the Debt Management Office’s last sale of 30-year gilts this financial year.

The demand helped lower the yield on the gilts slightly to 4.6pc. Benchmark 10-year gilt yields were little changed today at 4pc.

10:25 AM GMT

NatWest share sale 'could happen in June'

The sale of shares in NatWest to the general public could happen as soon as June this year, UK Government Investments has confirmed.

Holger Vieten, who is leading the sale for the Treasury-owned company, told a group of MPs that it has not got a fixed date for the retail offer which was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during his Autumn Statement last year.

He said: “At this point we have been asked by the Chancellor to explore a retail offer... we are in the development and design stage, looking at various options as to how that could be implemented.”

He said it had appointed advisers, including at Barclays and Goldman Sachs, to work out details including the structure, size, and how retail investors might apply.

Mr Vieten agreed that the sale could occur in the summer at the “very earliest”, agreeing that that means June.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in November that the Treasury is exploring options for selling off its remaining stake in NatWest in the next 12 months - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

10:11 AM GMT

Eurozone retail sales slump amid record borrowing costs

Retail sales slumped across the eurozone in the run up to Christmas, official figures show, as consumers battled with record-high interest rates.

Retail trade decreased by 1.1pc in December compared to the same month a year earlier.

Consumers are tightening their belts as the European Central Bank holds interest rates at an unprecedented 4pc in an effort to reduce inflation.

Euro area #RetailTrade down by 1.1% in December 2023 over November, -0.8% compared with December 2022 https://t.co/3XBwH6XMH8 pic.twitter.com/QGIS6AWEfF — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) February 6, 2024

10:03 AM GMT

Starmer: £28bn 'desperately needed' for clean power

Sir Keir Starmer has said £28bn is “desperately needed” for Labour’s mission to achieve clean power by 2030 amid confusion over the party’s commitment to the investment pledge.

The Labour leader insisted he had been “unwavering” in relation to the party’s green energy plans and denied it was “scaling back” policies as this year’s general election looms.

The party originally announced £28 billion a year would be invested in green projects if it wins power but has since said the figure will instead be a target for the second half of a first parliament.

Asked about the pledge in an interview aired on Tuesday, Sir Keir told Times Radio:

We’re going to need investment, that’s where the £28 billion comes in. That investment that is desperately needed for that mission.” You can only understand the investment argument by understanding that we want to have clean power by 2030... We need to borrow to invest to do that. That’s a principle I believe in and I’m absolutely happy to go out and defend. And of course, what we’ve said as we’ve got closer to the operationalisation of this, is it has to be ramped up, the money has to be ramped up... and everything is subject to our fiscal rules.

09:54 AM GMT

UK construction most optimistic in two years ahead of interest rate cuts

Britain’s construction bosses are feeling their most hopeful in two years as the sector gears up for potential interest rate cuts, a closely-watched survey showed.

The S&P Global UK Construction PMI gave a reading of 48.8 in January, up from 46.8 in December and the highest reading since August 2023.

The research showed expectations for business activity were at their strongest since January 2022, even as the index remained below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the fifth month running.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

UK construction companies seem increasingly optimistic that the worst could be behind them soon as recession risks fade and interest rate cuts appear close on the horizon. The prospect of looser financial conditions and an improving economic backdrop meant that business activity expectations strengthened to the highest for two years in January. Moreover, there were again signs that customer demand is close to turning a corner as total new orders fell to the smallest extent for six months.

09:44 AM GMT

Truss-era chancellor Kwarteng to stand down as MP

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced that he will leave Parliament at the next election.

Mr Kwarteng, who represents Spelthorne, in Surrey, said he had told his constituency association on Monday that he would not fight the election.

He tweeted: “It has been an honour to serve the residents of Spelthorne since 2010, and I shall continue to do so for the remainder of my time in Parliament.”

Yesterday I informed my Association Chair of my decision not to stand at the next General Election. It has been an honour to serve the residents of Spelthorne since 2010, and I shall continue to do so for the remainder of my time in Parliament. — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) February 6, 2024

09:22 AM GMT

Gas prices fall as winter nears end

Gas prices have fallen amid a weakening of competition between Asian and European suppliers and as the winter nears its end.

Europe’s benchmark contract fell as much as 2.6pc in early trading while the UK equivalent was down as much as 1.6pc.

It comes as the difference between natural gas prices in Europe and Asia narrows, making competition between the continents less intense.

Meanwhile, European imports of liquified natural gas have remained above the five-year average during the winter, helping its storage sites remain about 69pc full.

08:55 AM GMT

German property crisis deepens with 'no end in sight'

Germany’s construction sector continued to drag down Europe’s largest economy as its housebuilding industry suffered one of its worst declines on record, a closely-watched survey indicated.

The HCOB Germany Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 36.3 in January, down slightly from December’s 37 and among the worst figures ever recorded in the research.

Dr Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said:

Just when you think it cannot get any worse, it can. According to the PMI, the German construction sector is extending and deepening its downturn which has been in place since April 2022 for another month, with no near end in sight. The driver of this downturn remains the housing sector, which is in a much more depressive state than commercial real estate and civil engineering. Adding to the woes, the rising reports of insolvencies in the commercial real estate sector suggest that the bottom in this segment has not been reached.

It comes after a top German industry chief despaired that Olaf Scholz’s net zero policies are “absolutely toxic” in a stinging criticism of the chancellor’s leadership.

Siegfried Russwurm, head of the BDI, said his country’s climate agenda is “more dogmatic than any other country I know”.

He warned that Germany was being placed at a disadvantage because of the government’s phasing out of nuclear energy and switching to renewables from coal and gas.

“Nobody can say with any certainty today what our energy supply will look like in seven years’ time, and that’s why no one can say how high energy prices will be in Germany then,” he told the Financial Times.

“For companies that have to make investment decisions, that is absolutely toxic.”

Germany’s economy shrank by 0.3pc last year, while the OECD said its gross domestic product would expand by just 1.1pc in 2024.

Analysts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have given a withering response to the PMI data:

Germany Construction PMI (Jan) - act: 36.3 , prev: 37 pic.twitter.com/6320kmUZyU — Michael Hewson 🇬🇧 (@mhewson_CMC) February 6, 2024

08:45 AM GMT

FTSE 100 boosted by energy stocks

The FTSE 100 opened higher as it was helped by a rise in energy shares after the upbeat results from industry-heavyweight BP.

The blue-chip index is on track to snap a four-session losing streak, rising 1pc. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.3pc.

BP reported fourth-quarter profit above estimates and increased the pace of its share repurchases, boosting the shares by 6.2pc.

The broader oil and gas shares advanced as much as 3.1pc, also supported by an uptick in crude prices.

Industrial metal miners index added as much as 1.5pc after state-backed buying of Chinese stocks.

On the data front, investors are awaiting the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the UK’s economic output in January, along with UK construction PMI, both due later in the day.

Meanwhile, a survey showed British retailers reported sluggish sales in January as shoppers remained cautious about spending.

Prudential shares added 3.3pc after Barclays increased the price target of the insurer’s stock.

08:33 AM GMT

German industrial orders post surprise rise in December

The German economy still does not have a “turn for the better” in sight, economists have said, despite industrial orders unexpectedly jumping in December.

Bookings for goods posted their highest month-on-month increase in more than three years, driven by “an exceptionally” high number of aircraft orders, the federal statistics office said.

Orders rose by 8.9pc on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the largest increase since June 2020.

Plane orders boosted the “other vehicle construction” category, which includes aircraft, ships and trains and saw an increase in orders of 110.9pc on the month.

However, the lack of orders in manufacturing is increasingly becoming a burden on the German economy, the Ifo Institute said on Monday, and economists warned that Tuesday’s data did not change that.

Commerzbank senior economist Ralph Solveen said the unusually high number of big ticket orders would have little effect on production in the shorter term, and if these are factored out, the volume of orders actually fell by 2.2pc.

He said: “This shows once again that a turn for the better is not in sight for the German economy.”

08:21 AM GMT

BP shares surge as it ramps up buybacks

BP shares have leapt 5.4pc higher after its profits came in higher than expected and it announced $3.5bn of share buybacks.

The oil giant is way ahead as the largest gainer on the FTSE 100 and has helped lift rival Shell by 1pc as well.

It has helped boost the UK’s flagship stock market 0.9pc higher in early trading.

08:14 AM GMT

BP 'among biggest winners of Russia's war in Ukraine'

BP’s plans to hand more of its profits back to shareholders has been criticised by environmental campaigners.

The energy giant joined rival Shell in announcing further cheer for shareholders after two years of bumper profits, with another $3.5bn (£2.8bn) of share buybacks for the first half of the year under plans to buy back at least £14bn (£11.1bn) over 2024-25.

It also hiked its dividend by year-on-year 10pc to 7.27 cents a share in the fourth quarter.

Global Witness said BP’s shareholder payouts have increased by 43pc compared to a five-year average – in 2023 totalling $12.7bn (£10.2bn).

It said the payout could cover the projected cost of natural disasters for the next seven years in the UK, six years in Australia, or four years in Germany.

Senior campaigner Jonathan Noronha-Gant said:

BP’s shareholders remain among the biggest winners of Russia’s war in Ukraine. BP, which still owns a big chunk of Russian oil company Rosneft, profited massively from the resulting turbulence in energy markets, and now the firm has decided to hand that windfall to investors instead of clean energy or the victims of the war. Shareholders should want to protect their long-term positions. That means demanding a rapid clean energy transition for companies like BP. These reckless shareholder pay-outs do the opposite.

08:08 AM GMT

BP in 'resilient shape' despite oil price falls

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, hailed BP’s annual results despite the recent fall in oil and gas prices. He said:

BP has beaten expectations for the final quarter of 2023, but fallen slightly short for the year. The company went through a significant amount of change last year and this, combined with a declining oil price, has had an impact on overall performance. Nevertheless, BP is still in resilient shape – surplus cashflow remains positive, net debt has fallen, and the management team’s optimism can be seen in the 10pc increase in dividend distributions. Questions have been raised over its future direction and BP will need to strike a tricky balance of continuing to invest in its core energy business to deliver returns in the short term, while maintaining its long-term transformation.

08:05 AM GMT

FTSE 100 opens higher amid China's efforts to stabilise markets

The FTSE 100 opened higher as Beijing ramped up efforts to put a floor under its slumping stock market.

The internationally-focused index jumped 0.8pc as trading began to 7,675.32 after a reported meeting between President Xi Jinping and financial regulators, highlighting the urgency of Chinese authorities to stem heavy losses.

The midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.2pc to 19,057.96.

08:00 AM GMT

Virgin Money hints at job losses amid dip in mortgage lending

Virgin Money UK has hinted at more job losses as the high street bank revealed a dip in total mortgage lending.

Britain’s sixth biggest lender said it had reduced its number of staff by 150 during its financial first quarter, having announced in July last year that it would cut 260 jobs.

Chief executive David Duffy said the bank is on track to meet its target of saving £200m a year through restructuring and “ongoing cost efficiencies”, and said it closed 39 branches in the latest three months.

It comes as provisions for bad debts grew to nearly £640m, as customers falling behind on credit card repayments edge higher.

Virgin Money showed a 2.2pc fall in mortgage lending to £57.1bn in the first quarter, from £58.4bn a year earlier.

Chief executive David Duffy said:

We have made a positive start to the year, with strong Q1 results in line with our guidance. We’ve delivered growth in new accounts, deposits and target lending segments, at stable margins and with ongoing cost efficiencies. We are encouraged by both our customers’ resilience and improving sentiment in the mortgage market as interest rates have peaked. We carry good momentum into 2024 as we continue to successfully execute our strategy.

Virgin Money

07:43 AM GMT

UBS announces $1bn of share buybacks after Credit Suisse crisis

UBS will hand shareholders up to $1bn (£800m) in share buybacks as it posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss stemming from the costs of absorbing fallen rival Credit Suisse.

Presenting its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, the bank reported a net loss of $279m (£222m) in the final three months of 2023 - far less than the nearly $500m analysts had been bracing for.

The result followed a bigger, $785m loss in the third quarter.

Presenting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings, the Swiss banking giant boasted that it had already raked in $4bn in cost savings last year across the combined banks.

It added that it expects savings to swell to $13bn by 2026.

For the full year, UBS bagged a net profit of $29bn in 2023.

Chief executive Sergio Ermotti said:

2023 was a defining year in UBS’s history with the acquisition of Credit Suisse. Thanks to the exceptional efforts of all of our colleagues, we stabilised the franchise and have made tremendous progress in the integration.

UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti hailed the group's position nearly a year after it was forced by Swiss authorities into a takeover aimed at averting a wider financial crisis - Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

07:32 AM GMT

BP increases share buybacks amid 'real momentum'

BP has accelerated its share buybacks after its fourth quarter results came in higher than analysts had expected.

Net income for the three months to December was $2.99bn, ahead of predictions of $2.76bn.

However, it was lower than $4.81bn a year earlier and $3.29bn in the third quarter, as the price of oil and gas fell.

The energy giant said it would repurchase $1.75bn of its shares in each of the next two quarters, compared with $1.5bn in the prior three months.

BP’s new chief executive Murray Auchincloss said:

Looking back, 2023 was a year of strong operational performance with real momentum in delivery right across the business. And as we look ahead, our destination remains unchanged - from IOC to IEC - focused on growing the value of BP. We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company, and committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders.

07:20 AM GMT

BP profits halved as oil and gas prices fall

BP has revealed profits halved last year as oil prices fell back following the energy shock triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The oil giant reported underling replacement cost profits - the company’s preferred measure - of $13.8bn (£11bn), down 50pc from the record $27.7bn (£22.1bn) notched up in 2022.

It came despite a better than feared drop in profits in the final three months of the year, with BP reporting underlying profits of $3bn (£2.4bn) against the $4.8bn (£3.8bn) it reported a year ago.

The company also announced a $3.5bn share buyback to take place over the first half of this year.

BP

07:16 AM GMT

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. A top German industry chief has despaired that Olaf Scholz’s net zero policies are “absolutely toxic” in a stinging criticism of the chancellor’s stewardship of Europe’s largest economy.

Siegfried Russwurm, head of the BDI, said his country’s climate agenda is “more dogmatic than any other country I know”.

He warned that Germany was being placed at a disadvantage because of the government’s phasing out of nuclear energy and switching to renewables from coal and gas.

“Nobody can say with any certainty today what our energy supply will look like in seven years’ time, and that’s why no one can say how high energy prices will be in Germany then,” he told the Financial Times.

“For companies that have to make investment decisions, that is absolutely toxic.”

The comments come as Mr Scholz’s leadership faces scrutiny after official figures showed Germany’s economy shrank by 0.3pc last year, while the OECD said its gross domestic product would expand by just 1.1pc in 2024.

Protests by farmers last month brought traffic to a standstill as tractors blocked major roads and descended on Berlin.

5 things to start your day

1) Inside the battle to recharge Britain’s slowing electric car market | The Tories are facing growing calls to support EV sales in the upcoming Budget

2) Electric van maker once valued at £10bn collapses into administration | Move comes a week after the company’s shares were delisted from the Nasdaq

3) Carney raises $10bn to back net zero projects | Former Bank governor’s new fund will invest in technologies including carbon capture

4) Empire of Selfridges tycoon faces fraud complaint | Signa creditors push for investigation into alleged ‘unlawful transactions’

5) Ben Marlow: The unravelling of a national champion is a blow to French prestige | Atos’ demise threatens to be one of the most humiliating corporate spectacles in history

What happened overnight

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rallied Tuesday after Chinese authorities pledged to boost their investment as part of a drive to staunch a long-running rout, though Asian markets were mixed following a drop on Wall Street.

Traders in the Chinese cities enjoyed much-needed buying interest after a unit that controls company stakes on behalf of the government said it had expanded the scope of investments.

Hong Kong and Shanghai are among the world’s worst-performing markets in 2024 as traders fret over ongoing weakness in the world’s second-largest economy, particularly the colossal property sector, as well as government crackdowns on various industries, including tech.

China’s leadership has become increasingly worried about the sell-off, which has wiped trillions off valuations, and has unveiled a string of measures to try to staunch the rout.

Central Huijin Investment, the unit that holds Chinese government stakes in big financial institutions, said it would increase its exchange-traded fund holdings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3pc, to 4,942.81 from the all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 leading American companies dropped 0.7pc, to 38,380.12, and the Nasdaq Composite index edged down 0.2pc, to 15,597.68.

The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds climbed to 4.16pc from 4.09pc late on Friday and from less than 3.80pc late last year.

