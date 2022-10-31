How to cancel Spotify Premium: 3 easy steps to put an end to your premium subscription

Since 2008, Spotify has provided listeners the chance to discover and listen to millions of tracks, podcasts, and most recently, audio books. As of September, Spotify has 433 million users, including its 188 million subscribers, making it one of the most popular audio streaming platforms in the world.

Spotify Premium offers listeners unlimited skips, downloading capabilities, ad-free listening and the ability to play any song in any order, even on mobile. Subscription plans start at $4.99 per month for students and up to $15.99 per month for families with up to six accounts.

But sometimes, your music tastes change, just like your subscription preferences. If you are looking to cancel Spotify Premium, here is what you need to know.

How to cancel Spotify Premium

Spotify outlines the following steps to cancel Spotify Premium:

Log into spotify.com/account.

Scroll to "Your Plan."

Select "Cancel Premium."

Your subscription will be cancelled but Premium access will continue until the next billing date. After then, your account will go back to free status.

What happens if I cancel Spotify Premium?

Once you cancel Spotify Premium, your account is switched back free, meaning you no longer pay for the services provided under Premium.

All your playlists and saved music will remain on your account but you will now play audio with ads. Additionally, you will no longer have unlimited skips while streaming.

You can no longer download audio to listen offline, without Wi-Fi. The audio quality is also not as high when your account is free, in comparison to Premium quality.

Group listening also is not available to free listeners.

