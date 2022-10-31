U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.00
    -24.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,715.00
    -181.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,495.25
    -91.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.00
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    -1.43 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.10
    -4.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9911
    -0.0055 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0480
    +0.0380 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    27.03
    -0.36 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1510
    -0.0105 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7180
    +1.2980 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,702.95
    -28.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.00
    +21.64 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,057.46
    +9.79 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

How to cancel Spotify Premium: 3 easy steps to put an end to your premium subscription

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Since 2008, Spotify has provided listeners the chance to discover and listen to millions of tracks, podcasts, and most recently, audio books. As of September, Spotify has 433 million users, including its 188 million subscribers, making it one of the most popular audio streaming platforms in the world.

Spotify Premium offers listeners unlimited skips, downloading capabilities, ad-free listening and the ability to play any song in any order, even on mobile. Subscription plans start at $4.99 per month for students and up to $15.99 per month for families with up to six accounts.

But sometimes, your music tastes change, just like your subscription preferences. If you are looking to cancel Spotify Premium, here is what you need to know.

Bad Bunny dominated Spotify's most streamed songs of summer: Here's who else made the list

How to cancel Spotify Premium

Spotify outlines the following steps to cancel Spotify Premium:

Your subscription will be cancelled but Premium access will continue until the next billing date. After then, your account will go back to free status.

Sticking with Spotify? Here are 8 things you didn’t know about the service

How to delete your Spotify account: Where to go next to stream music

What happens if I cancel Spotify Premium?

Once you cancel Spotify Premium, your account is switched back free, meaning you no longer pay for the services provided under Premium.

All your playlists and saved music will remain on your account but you will now play audio with ads. Additionally, you will no longer have unlimited skips while streaming.

You can no longer download audio to listen offline, without Wi-Fi. The audio quality is also not as high when your account is free, in comparison to Premium quality.

Group listening also is not available to free listeners.

Just curious? We're here to help with life's everyday questions

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cancel Spotify Premium: 3 easy steps to end your subscription

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • India's Central Bank to Start Wholesale CBDC Pilot Nov. 1

    The Reserve Bank of India will begin its wholesale e-rupee pilot project on Nov. 1 with a focus on settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities.

  • Emerson receive $9.5 billion upfront for sale of stake in climate technologies business; beats Q4 profit expectations

    Shares of Emerson Electric Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, after automation technology and software company confirmed Monday an agreement to sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone Inc. in a deal that values the business at $14.0 billion. The deal was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal. Under terms of the deal, Emerson will receive upfront cash proceeds of $9.5 billion. At the close of the deal, which is expected to occur in the first half of 20

  • Thermo Fisher to Buy $2.6 Billion Diagnostics Firm Binding Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to acquire British specialty diagnostics firm Binding Site in a deal valued at £2.25 billion ($2.6 billion).Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween Festivit

  • Italy's Campari builds up bourbon business with $600 million Kentucky deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian spirits group Campari said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million, strengthening its bourbon offer. Under the agreement, Campari has an option to buy the remaining 30% of the Kentucky-based producer of bourbon and rye whiskey in 2031. The deal implies a current enterprise value of $600 million, which makes it the second biggest acquisition for the Italian group after it bought Grand Marnier in 2016.

  • Twitter Offers to Buy Back Outstanding Bonds as Musk Takes Helm

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. launched an offer to buy back any and all of its outstanding bonds under a provision that allows investors to sell them back in the event of an acquisition. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 D

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Roth vs. SEP vs. Traditional IRA: What's the Difference?

    Learn what distinguishes Roth, traditional, and SEP IRAs from one another and which of these retirement accounts might be the best for you.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo's $27M Fundraise Falls Through; Shares Plunge

    Argo Blockchain's plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has fallen through, the company said.

  • Zinc Plunges as Factory Data Fuels Concerns Over Steel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Zinc led a decline in industrial metals after a slump in China’s economic activity added to signs of weakening demand in the world’s No. 2 economy, while a rebound in the dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong

  • Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. A gradual improvement in the auto chip shortage situation should help raise output in the second half of the current fiscal year, but investors' focus will shift to demand outlook, other potential disruptions in the supply chain and its electric vehicle strategy when Toyota reports earnings. "The point to look out for is why there has been such a gap in the supply chain process," said Kohei Takahashi, an analyst at UBS Securities Japan, noting improvement in chip supplies.

  • Brazilian Assets Slump as Traders Wait for Lula’s Cabinet Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets fell Monday as investors awaited more details on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans for Latin America’s largest economy after he won the presidential runoff election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitSeoul Crowd Crush Leave

  • Marketmind: Fed peak rate talk meets China curbs, grain strain

    A potentially pivotal week for U.S. monetary policy has been given a new twist from fresh 'terminal rate' speculation, with worrying world growth signals from China and global inflation fears stoked by higher grain prices. Despite some share-shocking earnings from U.S. mega caps, the broader stock market was buoyed last week by hopes this week's Federal Reserve policy decision would signal a downshift in the size of rate hikes from a fourth straight 75 basis-point rise this Wednesday to a half-point move in December. But separate weekend reports indicated this may be accompanied by guidance toward a higher peak rate of 5%, with Fed futures for May now just a whisker below that level and Goldman Sachs reported to have upped its terminal rate forecast by a quarter point to 5% by March.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Fresenius cuts profit guidance again on slower recovery, rising costs

    German healthcare group Fresenius has cut its 2022 guidance for the second time on persistent cost inflation and staff shortages with its new CEO pledging a review of all its diversified businesses. The company's shares gained 4% on Monday after months of losses on hopes that a new leadership team will right the ship. In a statement on Sunday, the drugmaker and healthcare services company said its adjusted net income would likely fall 10% this year, excluding foreign exchange effects, having previously indicated a decline in a "single-digit percentage range" at worst.

  • Scale The Eiger With This 'Sum of the Parts Trade

    The name in question is a small-cap biopharma concern called Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. , which currently trades around $5 a share. As of the end of the second quarter, Eiger had some $100 million in net cash on its balance sheet. Eiger already has one product on the market called Zokinvy.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Shares Plunge 40% as $27M Raise Called Off

    Argo Blockchain has revealed that a planned $27 million raise will not go ahead, sending its share price plummeting.

  • Fed and BOE Prepare 75 Basis-Point Salvos on Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may both unleash 75 basis-point interest-rate hikes in the coming days in a show of aggression toward inflation, even in the face of mounting recession risks.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchLula Narrowly Wins Brazil’s Presidency in Historic ComebackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackPutin St

  • China central bank reaffirms it will step up support for real economy

    China's central bank will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan basically steady, Governor Yi Gang said in comments published on Sunday, reaffirming the bank's existing policy objectives. "We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy," Yi was quoted by a central bank statement as saying during a parliament session on Friday. "Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency's value."