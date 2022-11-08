U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.00
    +25.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,152.49
    +325.49 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,636.23
    +71.71 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.27
    +3.46 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    -2.40 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.60
    +35.10 (+2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.49 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1420
    -0.0720 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5460
    -1.0290 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,918.34
    -1,810.68 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.34
    -19.57 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Cancellation of Euro Shares Held in Treasury

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·1 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“the Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

 

CANCELLATION OF EURO SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

 

The board of the Company has resolved with immediate effect to cancel 3,474 of the issued Euro shares, thereby reducing the number of outstanding issued Euro shares of the Company to 12,313,114 Euro shares.

 

The total issued capital is 12,443,368 shares and the total number of voting rights is 12,443,368 and this is the denominator which shareholders should use for the purpose of calculating and notifying significant interests in the Company’s shares under the Act on Financial Supervision of the Authority for the Financial Markets (Wet op het financieel toezicht of the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten).”

 

8 November 2022

 

For further information, please contact:

 

B&G Investment Management LLP +44 20 3751 5400

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 20 3751 5389

François-Xavier Baud (Paris) +33 1 44 90 39 47

 

www.bgholdingltd.com

 

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

all investment is subject to risk;

results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

 

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Riot Blockchain Are Falling Today

    The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -163.64% and 5.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    Tech stocks continue to experience a bear market. Numerous growth tech stocks have fallen by more than 75% from their highs, and even some large-caps lost more than half of their value. This makes tech-oriented financial stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) all the more uncommon.

  • Why Arrival Plunged More Than 35% Today

    Shares of Luxembourg-based electric vehicle maker Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) plunged more than 35% today as of noon ET, following its third-quarter earnings release this morning. The electric vehicle maker is coming on hard times, as funding has dried up in this market environment, while the company still needs more cash to fund the initial production ramp. In response, Arrival is now cutting certain products and focusing on its highest-profit opportunities in order to extend its runway before running out of cash; however, even that new strategy comes with trade-offs, including delaying revenue into 2024.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Still Buying Hand Over Fist

    Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a Trending Stock

    Paypal (PYPL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Sabra (SBRA) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of -5.26% and 10.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Do Silvergate Capital's (NYSE:SI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • FTX crash wipes billions from market as Binance steps in to buy crypto rival

    A prominent cryptocurrency token has plummeting, with nearly 50% wiped from its value in the last 24 hours, causing a major rout across crypto markets.

  • Annaly Capital Management Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...

  • MannKind (MNKD) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    MannKind (MNKD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 40% and 35.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...

  • Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 9.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?