Cancellation of planned closure of Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open on Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure. The scheduled work progressed much faster than anticipated.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

