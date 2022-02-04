U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.96
    +34.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,147.59
    +36.43 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.75
    +245.93 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.36
    +6.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.65
    +2.38 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9210
    +0.0940 (+5.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2180
    +0.2570 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,402.15
    +3,612.62 (+9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.33
    +70.36 (+8.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Cancellation of planned closure on Chaudière Crossing

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Chaudière Crossing will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, February 4, at 8 pm to Monday, February 7, at 6 am, following the cancellation of a planned closure.

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c1122.html

Recommended Stories