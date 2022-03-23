Cancellation of planned lane reduction on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that there will no longer be an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway from Friday, March 25, at 6 pm to Saturday, March 26, at 6 am, and from Saturday, March 26, at 4 pm to Sunday, March 27, at 4 am. Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the lane reduction will be rescheduled.

