Cancellation of planned lane reduction on LaSalle Causeway

·1 min read

KINGSTON, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that there will no longer be an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway from Friday, March 25, at 6 pm to Saturday, March 26, at 6 am, and from Saturday, March 26, at 4 pm to Sunday, March 27, at 4 am. Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the lane reduction will be rescheduled.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c7296.html

