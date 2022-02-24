CANCELLED - Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments to improve safety at St-Hubert, Mont-Joli and La Grande Rivière airports

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, and airport representatives will hold a virtual news conference to announce investments to improve safety at St-Hubert, Mont-Joli and La Grande Rivière airports.

Minister Lebouthillier, Parliamentary Secretary Koutrakis and airport representatives will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

To register to the event: https://www.icastpro.ca/xahpb2

Journalists who are connected to the event will be able to ask their questions by phone, by calling the number provided on the screen.

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST)

