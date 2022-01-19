U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

Cancer Advances, Inc. Announces Abstract and Poster Presentation at ASCO GI – Role of an anti-gastrin vaccine (PAS) in combination with a PD-1 antibody on growth and metastasis of gastric cancer

Cancer Advances Inc
·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal cancers, will host a virtual presentation of its poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held from January 20-22, 2022, at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA.

The researchers evaluated the effect of Cancer Advances’ Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine and PD-1 antibody therapy alone or in combination in a murine model of gastric cancer. PAS monotherapy was found to significantly decrease tumor growth rate and fibrosis in the tumor microenvironment, and to eliminate metastases. The impact of combination therapy on these factors was greater still, although PD-1 therapy alone was not significantly different from placebo. Details of the abstract and poster presentation are below:

Abstract 334: Role of an anti-gastrin vaccine (PAS) in combination with a PD-1 antibody on growth and metastasis of gastric cancer

Link to Related Publication: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2021.788875/full

Presentation Date: January 20, 2022, Online

Link to Presentation: https://www.canceradvances.com/media-presentation/role-of-an-anti-gastrin-vaccine-pas-in-combination-with-a-pd-1-antibody-on-growth-and-metastases-of-gastric-cancer/

The research was conducted in collaboration with presenter, Jill P. Smith, MD, professor of medicine and oncology at Georgetown University Medical Center, through a sponsored agreement with Cancer Advances, Inc. Cancer Advances plans to seek approval for PAS in the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancers.

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a broad intellectual property portfolio.

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, and colorectal. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

If your site is interested in participating in the upcoming phase 3 clinical gastric cancer study, please contact Cancer Advances at the e-mail address below.

Contact

Cancer Advances, Inc.
E-mail: tphillips@canceradvances.com
https://www.canceradvances.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cancer-advances/


