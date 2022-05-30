U.S. markets closed

Cancer Biomarkers Market to Hit USD 31.8 Billion by 2028 | Cancer Biomarkers Industry CAGR 17.5% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market finds that the rise in prevalence of various types of cancers such as prostate, lung and breast cancer is fuelling the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market in coming years. In addition, increasing significance of biological & targeted drug therapies, accuracy, reliability and technological advancements of cancer biomarkers anticipated to propel the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market during forecast period. However, threat of failure associated with cancer treatment, high cost of drug development, and unregulated government regulations & reimbursement policies hamper the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market during forecast period. Whereas, advancements of cancer related research activities will create various growth opportunities for Cancer Biomarkers Market in near future.

The total Global Cancer Biomarkers Market is estimated to reach USD 31.8 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue valued at USD 12.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomarkers Type (Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Other), by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer), by Profiling Technologies (Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics), by Application (Research & Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Increasing Incidences of Cancer Patients Drives the Market

According to WHO (World Health Organization), cancer is the major cause of death in the world. It is estimated that, in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases will be found and around 10.0 million cancer deaths have occurred. Thus, in the past few years, there has been huge progress in cancer care due to the adoption of advanced treatment modalities of surgery. In addition, various market players also contribute to the market growth by launching new products or by providing strategic development. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a Swiss multinational healthcare company, introduced Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay to aid the diagnosis of various cancer types. Therefore, all these factors are predicting maximum growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market over projected time period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cancer Biomarkers market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% during the forecast period.

  • The Cancer Biomarkers market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 12.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cancer Biomarkers market.

Segmentation of Cancer Biomarkers Market:

  • Biomarkers Type

    • Protein Biomarkers

    • Genetic Biomarkers

    • Others

  • Cancer Type

    • Breast Cancer

    • Lung Cancer

    • Colorectal Cancer

    • Prostate Cancer

    • Melanoma

    • Leukemia

    • Thyroid Cancer

    • Bladder Cancer

    • Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Kidney Cancer

    • Others

  • Profiling Technologies

    • Omics Technologies

    • Imaging Technologies

    • Immunoassay

    • Bioinformatics

    • Cytogenetics

  • Application

    • Research & Development

    • Prognostics

    • Risk Assessment

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Rising Technological Advancements in the Development of Cancer Biomarkers

Aiming to address the challenges in understanding and identifying the functions & interactions of various proteins, there is huge advancement in arrays and proteomics technologies. This advancement helps in simplifying the process of discovery & development of novel cancer biomarkers, which in turn, accelerates the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market in recent years. In addition, increasing government engagement in the drug development activities will create various growth options for leading players. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services, received FDA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Cancer Biomarkers Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America accounted for substantial growth for Cancer Biomarkers Market in 2021. The increasing number of cancer patients, improved health care infrastructure, increased government investments, and ongoing projects to develop advanced drugs to treat cancer patients are major factors that influence the growth of Cancer Biomarkers Market in this region. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., 1.7 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 0.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer, in 2018. The most common cancers occurring in the United States are lung cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and skin cancer.

List of Prominent Players in the Cancer Biomarkers Market:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

  • Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Illumina Inc. (US)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • Bio Mérieux SA (US)

  • Becton-Dickinson and Company (US)

  • Merck Millipore (US)

  • Agilent Technologies (US)

  • Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

  • Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

  • Hologic Inc. (US)

  • Quest Diagnostics (US)

  • Centogene N.V. (Germany)

  • PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

  • Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

  • Exact Sciences (US)

  • R&D Systems Inc. (US)

  • Bio Vision Inc. (US)

  • Olink (Sweden)

  • Asuragen Inc. (US)

  • Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC (US)

  • Invivoscribe Inc. (US)

  • Seegene Technologies Inc. (South Korea)

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay to aid the diagnosis of various cancer types.

December, 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) received FDA approval for NGS-based companion diagnostic to help identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients whose tumors carry epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20-insertion mutations for potential treatment.

April, 2020: Qiagen N.V. introduced therascreen BRAF test as a companion diagnostic to a BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) based regimen in metastatic colorectal cancer.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Cancer Biomarkers Market?

  • How will the Cancer Biomarkers Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cancer Biomarkers Market?

  • What is the Cancer Biomarkers market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cancer Biomarkers Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Cancer Biomarkers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Biomarkers Type

   ° Protein Biomarkers

   ° Genetic Biomarkers

   ° Others

• Cancer Type

   ° Breast Cancer

   ° Lung Cancer

   ° Colorectal Cancer

   ° Prostate Cancer

   ° Melanoma

   ° Leukemia

   ° Thyroid Cancer

   ° Bladder Cancer

   ° Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Kidney Cancer

   ° Others

• Profiling Technologies

   ° Omics Technologies

   ° Imaging Technologies

   ° Immunoassay

   ° Bioinformatics

   ° Cytogenetics

• Application

   ° Research & Development

   ° Prognostics

   ° Risk Assessment

   ° Others

• Region

   ° North America

   ° Europe

   ° Asia Pacific

   ° Latin America

   ° Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

   ° U.S.

   ° Canada

   ° Mexico

• Europe

   ° U.K

   ° France

   ° Germany

   ° Italy

   ° Spain

   ° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

   ° China

   ° Japan

   ° India

   ° South Korea

   ° South East Asia

   ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

   ° Brazil

   ° Argentina

   ° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

   ° GCC Countries

   ° South Africa

   ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

• Illumina Inc. (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• Bio Mérieux SA (US)

• Becton-Dickinson and Company (US)

• Merck Millipore (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• Hologic Inc. (US)

• Quest Diagnostics (US)

• Centogene N.V. (Germany)

• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• Exact Sciences (US)

• R&D Systems Inc. (US)

• Bio Vision Inc. (US)

• Olink (Sweden)

• Asuragen Inc. (US)

• Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC (US)

• Invivoscribe Inc. (US)

• Seegene Technologies Inc. (South Korea)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market-1613/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

