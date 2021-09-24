U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,554.00
    -90.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,229.50
    -74.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.40
    -10.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    -1.08 (-5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4450
    +0.1440 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,240.72
    -1,555.36 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.30
    -67.62 (-6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.82
    -14.53 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the cancer clinical decision tools market are McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc. , Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Elsevier B. V. , Macmillan, and National Decision Support Company.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151686/?utm_source=GNW


The global cancer clinical decision tools market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2020 to $0.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The cancer clinical decision tools market consists of sales of cancer decision support tools and related services.Cancer decision tools are designed to support the general practitioner’s assessment of patients with potential cancer symptoms.

The tools do not change the clinical judgment but give more information that is used to inform patient management decisions. The risk is measured based on reading coded information from the patient record including demographic data, medical history, and symptoms.

The cancer clinical decision tools market covered in this report is segmented by type into risk assessment tool (RAT), Qcancer and by end-user into hospitals, clinics.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The breach of data and privacy of patients is a major challenge in the cancer clinical decision tools market.Hackers can get access to data centers through healthcare employee’s emails leading to a breach of patients’ information privacy.

For instance, in 2019, the Regional Cancer Care Association (RCCA) reported a data breach through phishing email attempts. Email phishing is a primary attack because it is not detectable by email security tools, out of 15 million patient records breached, 11.4 million records were caused by phishing attacks. The risk of the loss of data and privacy of patients harms the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market.

In January 2019, Qiagen, a Germany based provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research acquired N-of-One for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of N-of-One will enable QIAGEN to significantly expand its decision-support solutions while offering a broader range of software, content and service-based solutions.

It will also enable QIAGEN to expand its clinical bioinformatics capabilities in molecular oncology decision support. N-of-One, a privately-held U.S. molecular decision support company and pioneer in clinical interpretation services for complex genomic data.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rates across the globe will increase the demand for cancer clinical decision tools to make treatment decisions faster, thereby contributing to the market growth.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151686/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Big Pharma Isn’t Done Rolling Out Covid Treatments

    Oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could give a public health boost and generate blockbuster sales for the drug industry.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Rose 15% Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) -- the biotech company responsible for Alzheimer's drug candidate simufilam -- are up 15% as of Thursday's market close after the company released interim data from a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to management, data from the first 50 patients to receive treatment, who had mild to moderate Alzheimer's, showed improved cognition scores after 12 months. The fireworks started after law firm Labaton Sucharow filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Metals Giants Warn Power Crisis Could Derail Europe’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of the world’s top metals producers warned European politicians that the energy crisis threatens to derail the region’s green push and force producers to relocate.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum C

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Why BioNTech Thrashed the Market on Thursday

    With its latest ruling on the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, the FDA boosts the investment case for the stock.

  • A student athlete’s TikTok went viral after he developed myocarditis from the vaccine. Here’s what experts want you to know.

    A student athlete was diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but here's why experts don't want people to worry.