Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Major players in the cancer clinical decision tools market are McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc. , Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Elsevier B. V. , Macmillan, and National Decision Support Company.

The global cancer clinical decision tools market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2020 to $0.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The cancer clinical decision tools market consists of sales of cancer decision support tools and related services.Cancer decision tools are designed to support the general practitioner’s assessment of patients with potential cancer symptoms.



The tools do not change the clinical judgment but give more information that is used to inform patient management decisions. The risk is measured based on reading coded information from the patient record including demographic data, medical history, and symptoms.



The cancer clinical decision tools market covered in this report is segmented by type into risk assessment tool (RAT), Qcancer and by end-user into hospitals, clinics.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The breach of data and privacy of patients is a major challenge in the cancer clinical decision tools market.Hackers can get access to data centers through healthcare employee’s emails leading to a breach of patients’ information privacy.



For instance, in 2019, the Regional Cancer Care Association (RCCA) reported a data breach through phishing email attempts. Email phishing is a primary attack because it is not detectable by email security tools, out of 15 million patient records breached, 11.4 million records were caused by phishing attacks. The risk of the loss of data and privacy of patients harms the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market.



In January 2019, Qiagen, a Germany based provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research acquired N-of-One for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of N-of-One will enable QIAGEN to significantly expand its decision-support solutions while offering a broader range of software, content and service-based solutions.



It will also enable QIAGEN to expand its clinical bioinformatics capabilities in molecular oncology decision support. N-of-One, a privately-held U.S. molecular decision support company and pioneer in clinical interpretation services for complex genomic data.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rates across the globe will increase the demand for cancer clinical decision tools to make treatment decisions faster, thereby contributing to the market growth.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

