U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6290
    -0.9440 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,560.44
    +43.36 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Cancer Gene Therapy Market to Reach $8.7 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR of 19.99%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapy (Oncolytic Virotherapy, Gene Induced Immunotherapy, Gene Transfer), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global cancer gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.99% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the increasing demand for novel therapeutics globally and rising incidence of cancer cases globally. Moreover, this therapy offers an absolute solution to different kinds of inherited and induced cancer conditions, which makes it a more desired option for cancer therapeutics. For instance, Kite's Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

There is an increasing prevalence of malignant tumor cases across the globe, which is expected to propel the need for various strategies for effective treatment and to combat the increasing incidence of malignant tumors. Moreover, technological advancements in the market are expected to provide new opportunities for novel therapeutics. As a result, there is an increasing number of product approvals. For instance, in March 2022, European Medicine Agency recommended conditional marketing authorization for Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) to be used for the treatment of subjects with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

The market is positively driven by the lucrative support from the government and national cancer societies across the globe. There has been an increasing focus on increasing funds for research on cancer gene therapy. For instance, in December 2021, The Dutch platform called DARE-NL (in the Netherlands) has been awarded a USD 5.2 million grant from the KWF Dutch cancer society. The grant allows the DARE-NL to level up the availability of cell and gene therapy strategies accessible to the needy population.

The investment in new and complex technologies is relatively low for Asian manufacturers as they are more focused on less complex molecules that can be produced in bulk. Thus, the investment in high-yielding, low-cost technologies is an alternative for manufacturers in other developed regions such as Europe and North America to avoid competitive pressure.

Key players operating in the market are focusing on collaborations for the development of potent cancer gene therapy drugs. For instance, in August 2022, Gensaic signed a collaboration with Ovid Therapeutics for the development of up to three genetic medicines for central nervous system indications using its proprietary phage-derived particle gene therapy platform.

Market Dynamics
Market Drivers

  • High Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Rising R&D Investments and Demand for Novel Cancer Therapeutics

  • Increased Incidence of Cancers

  • Technological Advancements

Market Restraint Analysis

  • High Product Prices

  • Unethical Use of Gene Therapy

Cancer Gene Therapy Market Report Highlights

  • The market is witnessing a key shift with the rise in gene level understanding of a cancer condition and rising need for gene induced immunotherapy and personalized medicine

  • The gene induced immunotherapy segment held the largest share in 2021 due to increase in the advancement in gene induced immunotherapy research

  • Biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share in 2021 owing to rising demand for novel gene therapy and increasing number of FDA approvals for cancer gene therapy. Biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period due to increasing research and development activities in the field

  • North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of key players and rising support from the government and National Cancer Institute to advance the research on oncology in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Therapy Analysis

Chapter 6 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: End-Use Analysis

Chapter 7 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8 Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

  • Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc.

  • Celgene(Bristol-Myers Squibb Company)

  • Elevate Bio

  • GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

  • Bluebird Bio Inc.

  • Genelux Corporation

  • Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Introgen Therapeutics Inc.

  • Altor Bioscience Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Genvec

  • Biocancell Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97fa83

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-gene-therapy-market-to-reach-8-7-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-19-99-301686948.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Invest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed its benchmark in the third quarter, the MSCI EAFE Index. Overall stock selection and sector allocation attributed to the strategy’s performance in the quarter. In addition, […]

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Prediction: This Growth Stock Could Double in 2023

    Biotech company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has had a strong -- although somewhat volatile -- year on the stock market. Let's consider why Axsome Therapeutics' stock could crush the market again next year. Axsome Therapeutics earned approval for Auvelity in August.

  • See Why Gilead's Cancer Business Is Driving The Stock To A Fever Pitch

    Gilead Sciences' first-in-class cancer drug and GILD stock are finally hitting their stride. The oncology business is growing bullishly.

  • ‘My elderly relative determined she could no longer care for herself’: Are her assisted-living facility costs tax deductible?

    Monthly living costs include room/board, cost for diabetic care and fees for a package of moderate nursing assistance (which can increase or decrease according to the amount of assistance they deem necessary for her). Are any of these monthly charges tax deductible as medical expenses? Making the medical expense deduction work for your relative may entail some extra effort — but it could definitely pay off.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Why Shares of uniQure Rose 14.61% on Wednesday

    Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) climbed 14.61% on Wednesday. The stock jumped after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Tuesday, approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B. It was developed by uniQure, but CSL will commercialize the therapy. Hemophilia B, also known as Christmas disease, is rare.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

    The 2018 survey was referenced in a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Tesla CEO's $50 million pay package is overpriced.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • Fidelity sticks with bitcoin 401(k) offerings despite crypto turmoil — but why?

    The company that runs America’s biggest 401(k) platform is sticking with its plans to offer bitcoin in retirement plans. This is despite the $2 trillion collapse in the cryptocurrency market in just over a year, during which time bitcoin has lost as much as 80% of its value — and many of its competitors have lost 100%. This is also despite the exploding dumpster fire of crypto giant FTX, which has collapsed in spectacular fashion along with the reputation of its well-connected, media favorite founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

    Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Set You Up For Life

    Until that day, companies in the healthcare sector that can stay ahead of the curve will continue to thrive. Although this market is competitive, the company made its name by targeting the life sciences industry. In other words, Veeva Systems is a specialist, not a generalist.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.