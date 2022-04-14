U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

New Cancer Information Resources for People of Ukraine from NCCN

·4 min read

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network—a non-profit based in the United States—is providing free patient-tailored cancer treatment guides to help Ukrainians with cancer get the best possible care, available online at NCCN.org/Ukraine.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading U.S. cancer centers—joins the global plea for peace in Ukraine and recognizes the profound impact to cancer care. As an organization whose mission is to improve cancer care globally, NCCN stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. As part of that support, NCCN is providing free, Ukrainian-language cancer treatment information guides at NCCN.org/Ukraine.

Free cancer information books for patients and caregivers translated into Ukrainian, available at NCCN.org/Ukraine.
Free cancer information books for patients and caregivers translated into Ukrainian, available at NCCN.org/Ukraine.

"Our heart goes out to the people of Ukraine during this unjust invasion and humanitarian crisis," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "War not only threatens people's immediate safety, it also makes it much harder to provide necessary health care, including essential cancer care. We hope these Ukrainian-language treatment guides can offer some help to patients, their caregivers, and their providers during this difficult time."

The NCCN resources include 14 newly-translated NCCN Guidelines for Patients® featuring patient-friendly, evidence-based, expert information on the following 8 topics in cancer care:

  • Breast Cancer (ductal carcinoma in situ/DCIS, invasive, and metastatic)

  • Cervical Cancer

  • Colon Cancer

  • Distress Management

  • Head & Neck Cancers (nasopharyngeal, oral, and oropharyngeal)

  • Lung Cancer (early and metastatic)

  • Lymphomas (diffuse large B-cell)

  • Prostate Cancer (early and advanced)

The English-language versions of these patient guidelines are based on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)—the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer care and the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The patient versions are presented in an easy-to-read format via funding from the NCCN Foundation®, to help patients better understand their cancer care, especially when crossing geographic borders and receiving care in different settings.

"As hard as it is to endure an invasion, it can be even harder for people with cancer who have additional, urgent medical concerns," said Nelya Melnitchouk, MD, Global Medical Knowledge Alliance (GMKA). "This Ukrainian-language information can help people with cancer and their health care providers understand where they are in their treatment journey and how to adapt their next steps in changing circumstances."

"NCCN joins numerous organizations around the world that are answering the call to support Ukrainian cancer patients, their doctors, and their families," said Mike Morrissey, Chief Executive, European Cancer Organisation (ECO). "We've gathered translated resources from many different medical and patient organizations in one place at onco-help.org, so the people who need this information can access it quickly and easily."

NCCN's resource site builds on longstanding work and ongoing partnerships worldwide to also provide adapted and stratified versions of cancer guidelines that can help health care providers identify treatment options to provide the best possible outcomes in resource-constrained or conflict settings, among other unique regional concerns.

NCCN pledges to continue supporting the people of Ukraine by continuously updating the information at NCCN.org/Ukraine and on the NCCN apps. More resources are coming soon.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

About the NCCN Foundation

The NCCN Foundation® was founded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit NCCN.org/foundation.

Media Contact:
Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
darwin@nccn.org

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.
NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cancer-information-resources-for-people-of-ukraine-from-nccn-301525092.html

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

