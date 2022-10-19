U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.50
    -21.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,438.00
    -138.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,140.00
    -58.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.00
    -14.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    +1.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.50
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.21 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0097 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    +0.0980 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    31.25
    -0.12 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1224
    -0.0098 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7660
    +0.5790 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,154.34
    -453.38 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    -9.99 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,922.47
    -14.27 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report 2022: Featuring AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size reached US$ 42.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A cancer monoclonal antibody refers to a laboratory-generated molecule that is engineered to mimic the immune system's attack on cancer cells. It can bind to antigens present on the surface of cancer cells and flag them to trigger the destruction of cell membranes, block cell growth and immune system inhibitors. It can also deliver treatment radiations directly to the cancer cells to neutralize or destroy them. Some of the most commonly used monoclonal antibodies include murine, chimeric and humanized antibodies that are employed in the treatment of cancer in the blood, liver, brain and breast.

The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to traditionally used non-targeted therapies, such as chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies have reduced side-effects on the patient's body and can also be used for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Furthermore, widespread adoption of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies by medical practitioners and oncologists is also providing a boost to the market growth. With technological advancements in gene sequencing and target gene selection, these antibodies can be modified to have similar properties to that of a pharmaceutical drug. They have the same efficiency but are available at reduced prices than the original medicine, which aids in enhancing the cost-efficiency of the treatment, thereby contributing to the increasing demand for the product across the globe.

Other factors, including rising preference for personalized medicines, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Antibody Type:

  • Murine Antibodies

  • Chimeric Antibodies

  • Humanized Antibodies

  • Others

Breakup by Medication Type:

  • Bevacizumab (Avastin)

  • Rituximab (Rituxan)

  • Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

  • Cetuximab (Erbitux)

  • Panitumumab (Vectibix)

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Breast Cancer

  • Blood Cancer

  • Liver Cancer

  • Brain Cancer

  • Colorectal Cancer

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Pharmacies

  • Research Laboratories

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the antibody type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the medication type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

6 Market Breakup by Antibody Type

7 Market Breakup by Medication Type

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End-User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Genmab A/S

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Roche Holding AG

  • Seattle Genetics Inc.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gup2y

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Prediction: This Could Be This Company's Next Billion-Dollar Product

    Denmark-based biotech Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is a longtime leader in the diabetes drug market. The company's pipeline is full of exciting programs. One in particular, icodec, looks destined to become a major growth driver for Novo Nordisk.

  • Milestone's (MIST) Tachycardia Study Data Fail to Impress Investors

    Milestone (MIST) reports positive top-line results from its late-stage study evaluating its lead candidate, etripamil, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The results fail to impress investors.

  • Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss startup for up to $618M

    Eli Lilly & Co. is scooping up a local gene-editing startup at a 121% premium. Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday announced that it would acquire Boston-based Akouos Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS) for $487 million up-front plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, which would put the value of the transaction at $610 million. Lilly is valuing each Akouos share at $12.50, a 121% premium over where they had been trading over the previous 30 days on average.

  • Lockheed Blasts Off After Earnings, But What About the Charts?

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp surged 8.69% Tuesday on the heels of a Q3 earnings beat and an aggressive share buyback plan. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned upwards in October telling us of a shift to more aggressive buying by traders. The weekly OBV line is starting a turnaround to the upside.

  • Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    (Reuters) -Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. Amgen helped pioneer biotechnology and sells its therapies in more than 100 countries.

  • Oil Prices Reverse Losses as Biden Prepares Release From Reserves

    Signs of tight supplies are competing with the contrasting indications that pushed prices lower at the start of the week.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in an S&P 500 and Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors have become increasingly pessimistic over the past year, worried that runaway inflation would cause the economy to sink into a recession. The S&P 500 is now down 23% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 34%, putting both indexes in a bear market. E-commerce leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices fall sharply.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • Expert warns against using Dyson hand dryers in public restrooms on your hair — and, frankly, even to dry your hands

    An M.D. candidate explained why you should never use those automatic hand dryers in public bathrooms.

  • Biden to Outline New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Biogen's (BIIB) FDA Filing for ALS Drug Gets 3 Months Extension

    The FDA extends the review period for Biogen's (BIIB) NDA for tofersen in SOD1-ALS. This extension is due to BIIB's submission of additional data, constituting a major amendment to the earlier filing.

  • Will the bivalent booster work against the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants? Experts say it can protect against new COVID strains

    New Omicron descendants are emerging in the U.S.

  • Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab

    Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.