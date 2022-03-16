Cancer Profiling Industry Registering a CAGR of 5% | Breast Cancer & Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) to Generate Lucrative Revenue Pools: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR

Cancer Profiling Market By Product (Instruments & Consumables), By Indication (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Kidney Cancer), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes) - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR has recently published the global cancer profiling market report. According to its findings, growth prospects for the current year appear highly positive, fueled by increasing initiatives to promote advanced oncology research. Long-term prospects also appear optimistic, with Fact.MR projecting a CAGR of nearly 5% through 2031.



The market received major tailwinds in the past, registering an absolute opportunity worth US$ 36 million in 2019, expanding at an annual rate of around 4%. Gains were especially evident in the breast cancer segment, attributed to growing approvals of treatment approaches by regulatory bodies. For instance, in 2019, the Food & Drug Administration approved a supplemental new drug application for palbocicib (IBRANCE) to expand approved indications in women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive and HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in combination with a fulvestrant.

Opportunities abound across the lung cancer segment, with prominent cancer profiling testing kit providers vying for targeted therapies. Players such as AstraZeneca are at the forefront of non-small cell lung cancer therapy (NSCLC). The company specializes in offering tissue-based diagnostics and plasma-based (ctDNA) diagnostics. Its approach targets the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), which occurs in 10-15% of NSCLC patients.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Cancer Profiling Market at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=358

How is Rising Global Cancer Burden Augmenting Demand for Cancer Profiling?

Cancer has emerged as one of the leading causes of death, and a significant impediment to growing life expectancy. The World Health Organization, in 2019, pegged it as amongst the leading causes of fatalities among people below 70 years of age. As per estimates by GLOBOCAN 2020, approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases and nearly 10 million deaths occurred in the previous year.

Story continues

Female breast cancer surpassed lung cancer, recording 2.3 million new cases (12%), followed by colorectal cancer (10%), prostate (7.3%), and stomach (5.6%). Thus, it can be concluded that, the global burden of cancer incidence and mortality has surged, and will continue to increase in the long run. Thus, governments across the world are investing in extensive cancer eradication programs.

As per the American Cancer Statistics' estimates, by 2040, global burden is expected to increase to 27.5 million afflictions, with over 16 million expected fatalities. Consequently, advancements have been seen in oncology care, with demand for personalized medicine experiencing a massive incline. Hence, cancer profiling is gaining traction, with specific gene mutation identification and targeted therapies receiving credible nudge.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product

Instruments Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Analyzers Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization (FISH) Instruments PCR Instruments DNA Sequencer Fragment Analyzer

Consumables Reagents & Kits Other Ancillary (Probes, Holders, etc.)





Indication

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Melanoma

Kidney Cancer

Lung Cancer (including NSCLC)

Rare Cancers



End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Test

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization (FISH)

Qualitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Sanger Testing

Fragment Analysis

To learn more about Cancer Profiling Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=358

Competitive Landscape

These aforementioned players rely on a variety of organic and inorganic growth strategies to cement their market presence. Offering new products, forging strategic alliances, acquisitions and mergers with other players, and conducting clinical trials for determining drug efficacy are a few examples.

For instance, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. presented updated overall survival (OS) data from its Phase III IMbrave 150 study evaluating Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin® (bevazicumab) in comparison with sorafenib in people suffering from unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy.

In January 2021, Illumina Inc. announced a series of new and expanded oncology partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, and Merck, to advance comprehensive genomic profiling. These partnerships were concluded to expand its TruSightTM Oncology 500 (TSO 500) Research Use Only comprehensive pan-cancer assay to profile known and emerging biotumors.

Recently, February 2021, QIAGEN NV partnered with INOVIO to develop next generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostics for the latter’s VGX-3100 for cervical dysplasia treatment. The initial project in this expanded collaboration focuses on the co-development of a diagnostic test that identifies women who are most likely to benefit from clinical use of VGX-3100.



Key Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Illumina Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Negenomics Laboratory Inc.

Genomic Health

Biogenex

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Purchase a copy of report on Cancer Profiling Market at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/358

Why is Next Generation Sequencing Highly Sought-after?

Over the years, cancer prevalence has aggrandized manifold, prompting researchers to discover novel therapeutic approaches. Hence, genomics-focused pharmacology has acquired center stage, providing major traction to next generation sequencing. Compared to conventional approaches, NGS offers greater accuracy, sensitivity and speed.

As NGS can assess multiple gains in a single assay, it eliminates the need to order multiple tests to identify the causative mutation. Furthermore, NGS testing enables mutation detections at as little as 5% of the DNA isolated from a tumor sample. This approach is expected to find applications across major types of cancers, including NSCLC, liver cancer, and breast cancer, among others.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Trend: A recent study by Fact.MR on the automated breast ultrasound systems market offers an unbiased analysis on the opportunities and trends through 2021 and beyond. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the challenges, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players.

Silicone Gel Filled Breast Implant Market Analysis: Fact.MR gives a detailed assessment of silicone gel filled breast implant market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast: Fact.MR delivers an in-depth analysis on global breast reconstruction market with the strategies and competitive landscape through 2021 and beyond. The key players’ market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583



