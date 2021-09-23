U.S. markets closed

Cancer Registry Software Market | Growing Prevalence Of Cancer Cases to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

Cancer Registry Software Market Trends, Challenges & Opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer registry software market is poised to grow by $ 34.81 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.

Latest market research report titled Cancer Registry Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C/NET Solutions, Conduent Inc., Electronic Registry Systems Inc., Elekta AB, Himagine solutions, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., and Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing prevalence of cancer cases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the cancer registry market. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic Landscape

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40838

Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Drug Discovery Informatics Market -The drug discovery informatics market has the potential to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.45%. Download a free sample report now!

Healthcare IT Market -The healthcare IT market has the potential to grow by USD 121.75 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%. Download a free sample report now!

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cancer registry software market report covers the following areas:

  • Cancer Registry Software Market size

  • Cancer Registry Software Market trends

  • Cancer Registry Software Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer registry software market growth during the next few years.

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cancer Registry Software Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cancer Registry Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cancer Registry Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer registry software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cancer registry software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cancer registry software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer registry software market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type

  • Comparison by type

  • Stand-Alone Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Integrated Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing clinical research for oncology

  • Rising integration of AI and machine learning

  • Increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • C/NET Solutions

  • Conduent Inc.

  • Electronic Registry Systems Inc.

  • Elekta AB

  • himagine solutions

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • McKesson Corp.

  • Onco Inc.

  • Ordinal Data Inc.

  • Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-registry-software-market--growing-prevalence-of-cancer-cases-to-boost-growth--17000--technavio-reports-301383403.html

SOURCE Technavio

