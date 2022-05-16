U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Cancer Registry Software Market size worth $ 123.67 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Increasing prevalence of cancer, rising number of cancer patients, efforts to reduce healthcare cost, post market surveillance to analyze cancer trends and other health issues are some of the factors to boost Cancer Registry Software Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cancer Registry Software Market" By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Database Type (Public Databases, Commercial Databases), By Functionality (Product Outcome Evaluation, Patient Care Management), By End User (Research Centre, Private Payers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cancer Registry Software Market size was valued at USD 52.12 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 123.67 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7549

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cancer Registry Software Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Cancer Registry Software Market Overview

With the rising incidence of cancer and favorable government, the market for cancer registry software is growing. Other factors, such as the rising use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance and the increasing number of managed care organizations, are contributing to the market's growth. Numerous government organizations take the initiative and offer assistance to build cancer registries to reduce the burden of cancer. With the increasing demands for population health management and health information exchange, governments worldwide are introducing initiatives to computerize and integrate healthcare systems, like the creation of computerized disease registries.

Moreover, the increasing adoption for ensuring transparency across departments and the versatility to access data at any location and at any time has increased the demand for creative technologies, boosting market growth. Furthermore, Shifting organizational preferences away from traditional management methods, growing demands for automated systems and solutions, linking remote patients, and the increasing popularity of telemedicine are driving the market growth. Cancer patient registries involve health information data that include a wide range of demographic information and personal characteristics including socioeconomic and marital status, official education level, mental delays, cognitive capacities, emotional maturity, gender, age, and race.

Key Developments

  • In November 2018, Onco enhanced OncoLog Version 4.4.0 the most recent NAACCR, AJCC, CoC, and SEER requirements.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Onco, Inc., C/Net Solutions, Elekta AB (PUB), Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Electronic Registry Systems, Inc. and Mckesson Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cancer Registry Software Market On the basis of Type, Database Type, Functionality, End User, and Geography.

  • Cancer Registry Software Market, By Type

  • Cancer Registry Software Market, By Database Type

  • Cancer Registry Software Market, By Functionality

  • Cancer Registry Software Market, By End User

  • Cancer Registry Software Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market By Type (Public and Private), By End-Use (Hospital, Insurance Providers, Drug and Medical Device Manufacturers), By Application (Claims Adjudication & Billing, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Terminology Software Market By Application (Data Aggregation, Decision Support, Clinical Trials), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare IT Vendors), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Neuromorphic Computing Market By Deployment (Edge Computing & Cloud Computing), By Offering (Hardware & Software), By Application (Image Processing, Signal Processing, Data Processing, Object Detection), By Vertical (Automotives, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Military and Defense, IT and Telecommunication), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Standalone Cancer Registry Software Market By Product (Public Database, Commercial Database), By Application (Hospitals, Healthcare Providers, Research Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Patient Registry Software fastracking patient care activities using medical data

Visualize Cancer Registry Software Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

