Cancer Stem Cell Market to Reach USD 2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in R&D activities that facilitate the development of medications for cancer treatment drives the growth of the global cancer stem cell market. 

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cancer Stem Cells Market by Cancer Forms (Breast, Blood, Lung, Brain, Colorectal, Pancreatic, Bladder, Liver, Others), by Application (Trageted Cancerous Stem Cells, Stem Cell-based cancer Therapy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global cancer stem cell industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Pre-determinant of growth- 

Increase in R&D activities that facilitate the development of medications for cancer treatment drives the growth of the global cancer stem cell market. Additionally, funding for new treatment technology and cancer-related research studies is increasing at a rapid pace, which has supplemented the market growth even more. On the other hand, high cost of such medical procedures impedes growth to some extent. However, huge government support in the majority of countries has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8470

Covid-19 scenario-

  • One of the most significant advancements in stem cell research during Covid-19 has been the development of genetic engineering which alters the DNA of human and organoid technology in which the three-dimensional structure of the tissue is produced from originated stem cell. This factor impacted the global cancer stem cell market positively.

  • Also, adoption of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and allogeneic stem cell therapy witnessed an incline, especially among cancer patients with Covid-19 infections.

The breast segment to maintain the lion's share-

By cancer forms, the breast segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global cancer stem cell market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to high number of breast cancer cases across the world.  The bladder segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that pharmaceutical companies are investing a large sum of money in R&D activities to develop stem cell-based therapy to treat bladder cancer.

The stem cell-based cancer therapy segment to lead the trail-

Based on application, the stem cell-based cancer therapy segment generated more than half of the global cancer stem cell market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to the fact that companies are concentrated on creating unique treatment approaches that combine conventional chemotherapy with inhibitors of CSC-regulating pathways The targeted cancerous stem cells segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is because it is a regenerative therapy and stem cells can perpetuate themselves via self-renewal and can generate mature cells of any specific tissue via differentiation.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8470

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global cancer stem cell market, due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and robust reimbursement policies across the province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 10.86% by 2031. This is owing to the fact that government of India, China, and Japan are investing in healthcare infrastructure and drafting policies for the establishment of centers for stem cells.

Key players in the industry-

  • Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Silicon Biosystems S.p.A.,

  • AVIVA Biosciences Corporation

  • Epic Sciences, Inc.

  • Fluxion Biosciences

  • Celula, Inc.

  • Rarecells USA, Inc.

  • AdnaGen GmbH

The report analyzes these key players in the global cancer stem market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/cancer-stem-cells-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Intraoperative Imaging Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Dermatologicals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-stem-cell-market-to-reach-usd-2-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-0-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301625513.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

