Cancer supportive care market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% by 2027; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Supportive Care Market by Therapeutic Area, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6563.92 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.62%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the cancer supportive care market was valued at USD 23,156.29 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Supportive Care Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Supportive Care Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global laboratory shaker market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the huge investments in the pharmaceutical industry, specifically the oncology sector, and the presence of pharmaceutical giants in the region are driving the growth of the laboratory shaker market in North America. Buy the report

Company profiles

The cancer supportive care market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers cancer-supportive care products such as Neulasta and Aranesp.

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers cancer-supportive care facilities such as oncology to prevent nutritional deficits.

Bayer AG - The company offers cancer-supportive care facilities for India and Egypt.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer cases, the many side effects associated with cancer treatment, and the untapped potential in developing countries. However, the high cost of cancer treatment is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By therapeutic area, the market is segmented into chemotherapy-induced anemia, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, cancer pain, CINV, and others. The chemotherapy-induced anemia segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The burn care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 843.34 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by therapy (advanced burn care, biologics, and traditional burn care), type (third-degree (full thickness) burns, second-degree (partial thickness) burns, and first-degree (superficial) burns), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)).

The lung cancer therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,204.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by therapy (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy), type (NSCLC and SCLC), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this cancer supportive care market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cancer supportive care market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the cancer supportive care market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer-supportive care market vendors

Cancer Supportive Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

175

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,563.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cancer supportive care market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Therapeutic area Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Area

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Therapeutic Area

  • 6.3 Chemotherapy-induced anemia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Cancer pain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 CINV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Therapeutic Area

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Hospitals pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Drug stores and retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Online providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.4 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.5 Bayer AG

  • 12.6 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.9 Heron Therapeutics Inc.

  • 12.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.11 Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.13 Novartis AG

  • 12.14 Purdue Pharma LP

  • 12.15 Sanofi SA

  • 12.16 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-supportive-care-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-62-by-2027-north-america-to-account-for-39-of-market-growth---technavio-301749739.html

SOURCE Technavio

