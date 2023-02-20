Cancer supportive care market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% by 2027; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer Supportive Care Market by Therapeutic Area, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6563.92 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.62%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the cancer supportive care market was valued at USD 23,156.29 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Supportive Care Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Company profiles

The cancer supportive care market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amgen Inc. - The company offers cancer-supportive care products such as Neulasta and Aranesp.

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers cancer-supportive care facilities such as oncology to prevent nutritional deficits.

Bayer AG - The company offers cancer-supportive care facilities for India and Egypt.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer cases, the many side effects associated with cancer treatment, and the untapped potential in developing countries. However, the high cost of cancer treatment is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market segmentation

By therapeutic area, the market is segmented into chemotherapy-induced anemia, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, cancer pain, CINV, and others. The chemotherapy-induced anemia segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this cancer supportive care market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cancer supportive care market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cancer supportive care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer-supportive care market vendors

Cancer Supportive Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,563.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

