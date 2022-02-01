U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

Cancer Supportive Care Market Size to Grow by USD 4.98 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Growing Prevalence of Cancer Cases as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Cancer Supportive Care Market by Therapeutic Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.36% in 2021 and a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Cancer Supportive Care Market by Therapeutic Area and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The cancer supportive care market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The cancer supportive care market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Sanofi SA

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the cancer supportive care market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cancer supportive care market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The large number of side effects associated with cancer treatment is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by therapeutic area into chemotherapy-induced anemia, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, cancer pain, CINV, and others. The cancer supportive care market share growth by the chemotherapy-induced anemia segment has been significant.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing prevalence of cancer cases is notably driving the cancer supportive care market growth. The increasing healthcare investment in developing countries is expected to boost the growth of the cancer supportive care market during the forecast period.

However, factors such as the high cost of cancer treatment may impede the market growth. A large number of cancer patients either cannot afford the cancer treatment or withdraw themselves from the treatment out of financial crises.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the cancer supportive care market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Cancer Supportive Care Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer supportive care market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cancer supportive care market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cancer supportive care market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer supportive care market vendors

Related Reports:

Liquid Biopsy Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Clinical Laboratory Services Market by Service Provider and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cancer Supportive Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-supportive-care-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-98-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-growing-prevalence-of-cancer-cases-as-key-driver--technavio-301470757.html

SOURCE Technavio

