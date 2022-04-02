U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,571.79
    +1,881.52 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Cancer Therapies Market size in Europe to Grow by USD 34.71 billion | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer therapies market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 34.71 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.92%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cancer Therapies Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cancer Therapies Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Request a free sample report for additional highlights related to the market

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Scope

The cancer therapies market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increased prevalence of cancer is one of the key drivers supporting the cancer therapies market growth in Europe. The costs of cancer treatment are also expected to increase, as new and often more expensive treatments are adopted as standards of care. The rise in the number of cancer cases will lead to increased demand for and use of cancer immunotherapy, prompting vendors to develop advanced and upgraded therapies further. These factors are driving the market growth.

The high cost of products is one of the factors challenging the cancer therapies market growth in Europe. Most cancers are incurable and require individual-specific treatments. Therefore, several sequential or combination treatments are given to individuals. The high cost of drug development, right from the preclinical stage to approval, leads to the higher cost of the final cancer drugs. Such factors are negatively impacting the market growth.

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By type, the market has been segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Chemotherapy is the use of drugs to destroy cancer cells or to stop the growth of rapidly dividing cancer cells in the body. It is often given along with radiation therapy, called chemoradiation therapy, to increase the effectiveness of radiation therapy.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights related to the market. Download a Free Sample

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cancer therapies market in Europe, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. among others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cancer therapies market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cancer therapies market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cancer therapies market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cancer therapies market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Hyperkalemia Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cancer Biologics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cancer Therapies Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 34.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.90

Regional analysis

Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 07: Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5.Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

**5.3 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 23: Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 25: Targeted therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 26: Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 27: Immunotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

**7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 34: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 35: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 37: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 39: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 41: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 43: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increased prevalence of cancer

*8.1.2 Introduction of combination therapies

*8.1.3 Increasing awareness about effective therapies in patient population

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High cost of products

*8.2.2 Side effects associated with available medicines

*8.2.3 Lack of skilled professionals

*Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Rise in R&D investment

*8.3.2 Advent of gene therapy

*8.3.3 Personalized therapeutics

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 49: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

*10.3 Amgen Inc.

*Exhibit 52: Amgen Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Amgen Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 54: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 55: Amgen Inc. - Key news

**10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

*Exhibit 56: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 57: AstraZeneca Plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

**10.5 Bayer AG

*Exhibit 59: Bayer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Bayer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Bayer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Bayer AG - Segment focus

**10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

*Exhibit 63: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 66: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Segment focus

**10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

*Exhibit 67: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 69: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 70: Eli Lilly and Co. - Segment focus

*10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

*Exhibit 71: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 72: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 73: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

*Exhibit 75: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 76: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 77: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

**10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

*Exhibit 79: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 82: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

**10.11 Novartis AG

*Exhibit 83: Novartis AG - Overview

*Exhibit 84: Novartis AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 85: Novartis AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 86: Novartis AG - Segment focus

**10.12 Pfizer Inc.

*Exhibit 87: Pfizer Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 88: Pfizer Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 89: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 93: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-therapies-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-34-71-billion--technavio-301515041.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform, minister says

    Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, will target "excess profits" that mining firms have gained from soaring global metals prices for extra taxation, the country's economy minister told Reuters. While President Pedro Castillo came to power last July pledging to increase taxes on the powerful mining sector, the current plan is far less ambitious than initial promises of sharp tax hikes that met fierce resistance from the industry and a divided Congress. "The focus is on the surplus profits," Oscar Graham, the country's minister of economy and finance, said in an interview in Lima late on Friday, adding that the government was looking at an "adjustment" to taxes.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Restarting Keystone XL construction ‘wouldn’t actually increase supply’ of oil: top Biden adviser

    The Biden administration isn't rethinking its decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline in response to rising oil prices, says the White House's top economic advisor.

  • Fisker says it has more than 40,000 orders for its electric SUV

    Fisker believes it will potentially sell out capacity through most of 2023 with purchase orders of its premium models.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • 1 Green Flag for Sea Limited in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock hit an all-time high of $366.99 last October, representing a 2,347% gain from its initial public offering just four years earlier. Sea's fourth-quarter earnings report in early March, which spooked investors with a sea of red ink and the slowing growth of its Garena gaming unit, caused its stock to sink to a 52-week low of $85.01 two weeks later. Let's review a new green flag for the bulls and a new red flag for the bears -- and see if they will tilt the scales in favor of either camp.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/31: Get Ready for the Rally

    The stock market is pricing in a ton of negativity right now, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, and it's doing it a lot faster than you'd think. Today capped off the worst quarter for the stock market since March of 2020, right at the onset of the pandemic.

  • U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

    U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter on increased demand for its Lexus hybrid and electric vehicles. South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp all posted a drop in overall U.S. quarterly auto sales.

  • Russia Seeks New Ways to Sell Its $20-Billion-a-Year Gold Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s huge gold industry is searching for new ways to sell its metal, such as exporting more to China and the Middle East, as sanctions choke off its traditional sales routes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistancePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payme

  • Wall Street’s Slashed Prices Reflect New Reality for China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of breakneck growth that catapulted Chinese tech firms into stock market giants, a number of strategists are coming to terms with the new reality of a sector beset by slower expansion and lower earnings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistancePutin Says G

  • Biden Invokes Cold War Powers to Boost EV Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced it will invoke Cold War powers to boost domestic production of materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy, a move intended to improve U.S. competitiveness in a market dominated by China.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Cri

  • Oil Posts Its Biggest Weekly Drop in More Than 10 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its biggest weekly loss in more than 10 years after the Biden administration ordered an unprecedented release of U.S. strategic reserves to tame rampant prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistancePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not

  • Top Stocks for April 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The company makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • Analysis-In Russia-Europe gas standoff, both sides lose

    Europe and Russia will both lose heavily if President Vladimir Putin follows through on his threat to cut gas supplies to countries he judges "unfriendly" unless they pay in roubles. Even at the height of the Cold War, Moscow never cut gas to Europe, but on Thursday, Putin signed a decree ordering foreign buyers to pay in roubles instead of euros from April 1 or face going without Russian supplies. Although the threat of shortages comes after the peak demand European winter season, Europe still has much to lose when its businesses and households are already reeling from record energy prices, while Moscow could be cutting off one of its main sources of revenue.

  • Wartime Steel Spike Threatens to Hobble Global Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A failed tender to build a bridge in Rome highlights another consequence of Moscow’s war: soaring steel prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Red Cross Says Mariupol ‘Safe Passage’ BlockedThere were no takers earlier this month for the 146

  • Russia Is Shipping Wheat at at ‘Rapid’ Clip in the Midst of War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia boosted wheat shipments by about 60% in March, despite that being the first month of its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistancePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeThe country exported about 1.7 million tons last m

  • Europe is preparing to be cut off from Russian natural gas

    The Russian president said foreign buyers who aren't prepared to pay for gas in rubles by tomorrow will have their contracts canceled.