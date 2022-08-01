U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.25
    -9.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,795.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,938.00
    -33.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.10
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.09
    -1.53 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    +0.24 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0100
    -1.1800 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,187.00
    -593.36 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.23
    -16.17 (-2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.65
    +30.22 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Markets, 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market
Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technique, by Technology and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market size was valued at USD 12.98 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 31.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022-2030.

Cancer profiling or the tumor profiling is a laboratory test conducted to identify certain genes or the gene mutations, proteins, or other biomarkers in a sample of tumor tissue. Tumor profiling can aid in treatment planning and predicting if cancer will return or spread to other places of the body.

Cancer profiling is not only effective in the molecular profiling of common malignancies like lymphoma and breast cancer, but also in the molecular profiling of lung cancer, prostate cancer, and acute leukaemia. Cancer profiling has become more important in molecular diagnosis, since a better knowledge of cancer tumor allows clinicians to make more informed therapeutic decisions and prevent "over-treating" cancer patients.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Growing prevalence of cancer globally and increasing adoption of precision medicine options are pacing new paths for the advanced diagnostic products for determination of the cancerous gene and targeted therapies for the identical.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime across globe. Also, 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease indicating significant need for effective diagnostic and therapeutic options. In addition, increasing new cancer cases owing to ageing population and lifestyle changes are likely to drive the demand for cancer profiling products in the coming years.

Moreover, new estimates from GLOBOCAN suggests that quite 50 million people live within five years of past cancer diagnosis. Factors such as increased research and development activities and new product approvals are expected to enhance the market growth. Furthermore, enormous sums of money are raised for the development of cancer-fighting products.

According to a study published by ecancer-medicalscience, roughly 153 public research funding organizations (RFO) in the EU and the United States spent more than €1 million on oncology each year. RFOs in the EU spent a total of €2.79 billion, while RFOs in the US spent a total of €5.8 billion.

However, the high cost of cancer profiling tests, as well as a lack of access to the healthcare infrastructure required for cancer profiling, are limiting the market's expansion over the forecast period. Tumor profiling tests are cutting-edge, and they function by identifying tumor mutations and establishing a therapy pathway tailored to the patient's needs.

Due to the exorbitant cost of these tests, which are such a sophisticated technology, they are only used by a small percentage of the population in economically depressed areas. Other factors affecting market growth in the AMEA include a lack of understanding about sophisticated technology, low spending capacity, lack of access to healthcare facilities, and cancer detection at a later stage.

Geographical Analysis

North America region is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the factors such as growing new product launches in countries like the United States and Canada, and increasing prevalence of patients suffering from cancer, advancements in technologies, and high consumer awareness.

With a high number of companies active in cancer research and targeted drug delivery development, oncology biomarker testing is becoming more popular in the region. Furthermore, the high cost of products in the United States, as well as the growing number of genome sequencing program, make it an appealing market.

The US National Cancer Institute (NCI) established the Cancer Genome Atlas program, which has sequenced more than 20,000 primary cancer samples from 33 cancer types.

However, the cancer profiling market, on the other hand, is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific. This is due to an increase in cancer cases in the area. Countries like India, China, and South Korea are demonstrating remarkable economic growth and, as a result, improved healthcare infrastructure, which in turn is also drives the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are adopting various joint venture strategies and planning expansion of business across various regions to maintain their dominance in the cancer tumor profiling market. For instance, in November 2021, Lucence in partnership with VA Palo Alto Healthcare System launched liquid biopsy screening study. The study examines the utilization of non-invasive liquid biopsy for high-risk patients together with imaging tools for lung cancer screening.

Also, in October 2021, Roche in collaboration with PathAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for pathology developed an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. This can benefit cancer patients through more precise diagnosis, there by leading to targeted treatment.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling market comprising of various market players such as

  • Lucence Health Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Caris Life Sciences

  • ACT Genomics Co., LTD

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Strand Life Sciences

  • IMB Dx, Inc.

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Guardant Health

  • QIAGEN

  • Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc.

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

  • NanoString

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories

  • Exact Sciences Corporation (Genomic Health, Inc.)

Premium Insights

  • Prevalence of Cancer by Key Countries

  • Overview of Cgp Technology Vs Hotspot Technology

  • Comprehensive Genome Profiling:

  • Cancer Hot Spot Testing

  • Uptake of Cgp Vs Hotspot Technique in Amea Region

  • Existing and Emerging Technologies of Cancer/Tumor Profiling

  • Genotyping

  • Next Generation Sequencing

  • Emerging Technologies for Cancer Profiling

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Technique

  • Genomics

  • Proteomics

  • Metabolomics

  • Epigenomics

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Technology

  • Immunoassay

  • NGS

  • Insitu Hybridization

  • FISH

  • CISH

  • Mass Spectrometry

  • PCR

  • Microarray

  • Others

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Application

  • Research applications

  • Biomarker Discovery

  • Personalized Cancer Medicine

  • Clinical applications

  • Oncological Diagnostics

  • Prognostics

  • Monitoring And Treatment

  • Screening

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market- By Geography

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of the Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of the Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of LATAM

  • Middle East

  • Isreal

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Rest of the Middle East

  • Africa

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • Rest of Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icy90y

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Rises as Strike Temporarily Averted, 787 Cleared for Deliveries

    A strike set to begin Monday at three Boeing defense plants has been put off temporarily, and the FAA approves Boeing's plan to correct production problems with the 787 Dreamliner.

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Materi

  • The New COVID Symptom You Need to Know Now

    BA.5 is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the US, and people are reporting new symptoms connected to the now-dominant Omicron subvariant. "Every time there's a new variant around, there's a lot of talk about, you know, is it going to be more or less severe? Is it going to cause different symptoms? Is it going to trick us because it's going to have new symptoms? And, generally, COVID-19 is COVID-19," says Shira Doron, MD, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. "You can see some fluctuati

  • What Coffee Does to Your Brain

    The health benefits of coffee are a hotly debated topic these days. Some people talk about it being perfectly healthy, while others say there are health consequences to look out for.But what is the truth about these conversations? And when it comes to your brain and cognition specifically, how does coffee impact your health in these areas?We talked to a couple of expert dietitians to learn more about what coffee does to your brain. Read on, and for more healthy coffee tips, check out This Is The

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • President Biden’s Covid-19 Rebounds Amid Evidence Cases Tend to Be Mild to Moderate

    Rebounds also tend to resolve without hospitalization, but researchers don’t know what causes the small number of cases.

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming

    Millions of Americans are eagerly waiting to find out how much their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be for 2023. One big reason why that's the case is that Social Security's COLA calculation doesn't include Medicare Part B premiums. You might wonder how Medicare Part B premiums could possibly decline.

  • U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China

    The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China's semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies. If President Joe Biden's administration proceeds with the move, it could also hurt South Korean memory chip juggernauts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • U.S. Would Gain Power to Negotiate Drug Prices Under Manchin-Schumer Bill

    The legislation would also cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 a year.

  • From Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The trial of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s former head of precious metals has offered unprecedented insights into the trading desk that dominates the global gold market.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Michael Nowak, who ran precious metals trading at JPMorgan for over a de

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • The #1 Signal Your Cholesterol is "Dangerously High"

    High cholesterol might not make as many headlines as other health issues, but it's a serious concern that affects an alarming amount of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL." In addition, the CDC states, "7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high tot

  • Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to buy lithium from ioneer's Nevada mine

    A joint battery venture of Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp will buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The binding supply deal, announced on Sunday, is the second in less than a month for ioneer and a strong vote of confidence in a project that is racing to be the first new U.S. source of the battery metal in decades. Under the terms of the deal, ioneer will supply 4,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for five years to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), which was formed by Toyota and Panasonic in 2020 to better compete with battery market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

  • Demand for Frac Sand and Concrete Drives Scarcity

    Despite its ubiquity, sand is a valuable natural resource. It’s the second-most heavily exploited natural resource after water.

  • Despite Paxlovid, Biden positive yet again in a case of COVID rebound, White House doctor says

    COVID rebounds can happen with or without the antiviral, a Johns Hopkins virologist told Fortune on Saturday, meaning the drug may be getting an undeserved bad rap.