Cancer Vaccines: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope: The scope of this study involves the global market of cancer vaccines. The report covers the entire market of cancer vaccines, which includes two main areas of application, prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines.

Discussion of human papillomavirus vaccines and hepatitis B vaccines that indirectly act against cancer is also included in the report.



Based on application, the market covers various cancer types such as prostate, liver, cervical, lung and bladder. Both marketing and research and development (R&D) perspectives are discussed in the report.



By geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026.



Patent analysis, clinical trials, innovative research and opportunities of the newest trends within the cancer vaccine market and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the cancer vaccine industry are also discussed.



Report Includes:

- 20 data tables and 23 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for cancer vaccines

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Detailed description of history, management, and causes of cancer including genetic factors, lifestyle factors and environmental factors, and information on types of cancer-causing genes

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and an overview of current and future dynamics of the global market for various cancer vaccines

- Discussion on present and future strategies within the cancer vaccines market, and comparative assessment of prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines

- Coverage of approved cancer vaccines, recalls, fast track designations and orphan drug designation and analysis of pipeline products and patents

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Dendreon Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc. and Vaccinogen Inc.



Summary:

Cancer therapy remains a challenge despite advances in diagnostics and on-hand therapies.Available cancer therapies have side effects and are especially less effective in recurrent cancers.



Over the past few years, the concept of recruiting the entire immune system to fight cancer has been at the forefront of cancer research.To develop efficacious cancer vaccines, researchers have explored an array of different approaches, such as peptide vaccines and dendritic cell vaccines.



Some of the cancer vaccines showed tantalizing results, but real success is still awaited.The majority of vaccines developed and tested were unable to boost the body’s immune system to a point where these vaccination strategies could be effectively utilized to cure cancer; thus, only a few vaccines are presently in the market.



Cancer vaccines can be broadly categorized into therapeutic vaccines and prophylactic vaccines. Therapeutic vaccines, as the name suggests, are intended to treat existing cancer, whereas prophylactic, or preventive, vaccines are used to prevent cancer from developing in healthy people.



In April 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Provenge, a prostate cancer vaccine, making researchers optimistic about the success of therapeutic cancer vaccines. In the wake of highly unmet need, a number of pharmaceutical companies entered into the cancer vaccines market. Moreover, dwindling research and development (R&D) and an increasing number of patent expirations forced the pharmaceutical manufacturers to enter into this lucrative market through collaborations and licensing agreements. Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline and Dendreon Corp. (now part of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.) are the three leading companies in the market.



Market Size and Evolution



The global cancer vaccines market was valued at around $REDACTED billion in 2020 and it is expected to reachto $REDACTED billion by 2026.



Because the cancer vaccine market is in its infancy, there are a limited number of products in the market.Increasing incidence of cancer, unavailability of efficacious treatments and necessity to reduce the global burden of cancer are major driving forces for the market.



High manufacturing costs and competition from comparatively low-cost therapies are the two biggest hurdles in the way of success.



North America led the market for cancer vaccines with around $REDACTED billion in sales in 2020.The North America market for cancer vaccines is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021 through 2026.



The Asia-Pacific region generated around $REDACTED billion in sales in 2020 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of REDACTED% in the forecast period.The European market forcancer vaccines was worth $REDACTED billion in 2020 and will reach $REDACTED billion in 2026.



It is forecast toincrease at a CAGR of REDACTED% through 2026. The Rest of the World market’s revenue in 2020 was $REDACTED million and will grow at a slow rate in the coming

years. This slow growth is largely due to the occurrence of adverse event reports with the use of human papillomavirus vaccinations.

