U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,575.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,227.50
    -74.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +4.36 (+5.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.80
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    +0.65 (+3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4620
    +0.6650 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,133.22
    -265.62 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.90
    +1.69 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,688.24
    +56.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

CancerVAX Lands Byron Elton

CancerVAX, Inc
·4 min read

Experienced business executive to help establish the Company as a significant force in the field of cancer research

LEHI, Utah, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that Byron Elton has joined the Company’s management team and will serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and will help establish the Company as a significant force in the field of cancer research.

Mr. Elton’s duties will include the direct supervision of AGM Agency. Founded in 2015 by Manuel Suarez, AGM is a full-service, social media marketing agency that focuses on helping brands expand their influence by taking advantage of the latest opportunities available in the ever-changing marketing landscape. For more information about AGM Agency, please visit https://agmagency.com/

Mr. Elton, who also serves on the Company’s Board of Directors, is an experienced media and marketing executive with a proven record in pioneering new business development strategies and building top-flight marketing organizations. Since June 2018, he has been President of Elton Enterprises, Inc., which is involved in the wellness, fitness and health sector. Mr. Elton is also the owner of certain StretchLab franchises. He is a co-founder since June 2017 of Pardue Associates, operating monsho, a brand-centric, creative communications agency focused on delivering results. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Elton was a partner of Clear Search, an executive search firm. Prior to that, from 2009 until 2013, Mr. Elton served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Sciences, Inc., a cleantech company developing a technology to convert earth destroying carbon dioxide into a useful form.

Mr. Elton previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Univision Online from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Elton also served for eight years as an executive at AOL Media Networks from 2000 to 2007, where his assignments included Regional Vice President of Sales for AOL and Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for AOL Canada. His broadcast media experience includes leading the ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California in 1995 to 2000 and the CBS affiliate in Monterrey, California from 1998 to 1999, in addition to serving as President of the Alaskan Television Network from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Elton studied Advertising and Marketing Communications at Brigham Young University.

“Adding Byron Elton to the Company’s management team must be considered a major coup,” said Ryan Davies, CancerVax CEO. “I am highly confident that he will bring added public attention to the important work that we are undertaking with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine.”

Mr. Elton commented, “As a cancer survivor, I have first-hand knowledge of the nature of this often-deadly disease. I am committed to do all that I can to help find an effective treatment. Working with the CancerVax and UCLA teams is a very exciting opportunity.”

For more information about CancerVAX, please visit our website at https://cancervax.com

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:
CancerVAX, Inc.
Tel: (805) 356-1810
info@CancerVAX.com


Recommended Stories

  • The secrets to longevity that help residents of America’s only blue zone city live healthier and longer lives

    In America's only blue zone, it's not only about exercise and diet. Residents treat their neighbors like family.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills P

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • Norwegian wealth fund seeks Credit Suisse boardroom shake-up

    In addition to Axel Lehmann, Norges is also opposing re-election of Credit Suisse directors Iris Bohnet, Christian Gellerstad, Shan Li, Seraina Macia, Richard Meddings and Ana Pessoa.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Dow Jones Futures: Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Jumps On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Dow Jones futures: Tesla deliveries hit a record but missed views again, just after TSLA stock broke out. Oil leapt on an OPEC+ output cut.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple's headset will land at a shaky time for the metaverse

    Apple is set to jump into the VR/AR race, but the metaverse is facing its biggest challenge yet.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity Is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyInvestors have been paying more on trades

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace B

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou