U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2430
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,357.70
    +963.34 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

The CanCoin ($CANNA) Welcomes Heini Beretta, Digital Asset Entrepreneur to its Advisory Board

The CanCoin
·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– The CanCoin ($CANNA), a cannabis token designed to resolve market issues and enable monetization for the legal cannabis market, today announced that Swiss entrepreneur and investor Heini Beretta who specialises in digital assets and has 23 years’ experience in global capital markets, with 8 years in the decentralised finance industry, has joined its advisory board, adding financial market and digital asset expertise.

Heini Beretta began his career in 1998 in the City of London working in exotic equity derivatives for Chase Manhattan (now JPMorgan). Heini has extensive experience working with complex financial instruments and hedge funds. Most recently Heini was a senior advisor to a prominent Swiss family office investment group.

In 2013, Heini discerned the asymmetric opportunities brought about by Bitcoin and opened his first trading account then. He is currently a member of the Crypto Valley Association in Zug in north central Switzerland and is involved in various digital provenance projects.

“With Heini Beretta expertise in the decentralised finance industry (DeFi) and his extensive network of commercial and investor contacts globally, the CanCoin project team is looking forward to accelerating its go-to-market strategies which have already commenced. We believe there will be speedy acceptance by the community and investors of the legal cannabis ecosystem, as the response so far after just a few weeks of marketing since minting CANNA has been very positive” said Daniel Daboczy, CEO at The CanCoin.

The CanCoin project was designed to resolve central-market problems such as a lack of transparency, poor tracking of the supply chain, distrust in monitoring systems in both products and patients, and the reluctance of financial institutions to service the European cannabis market. To resolve the prime issue, the CanCoin project uses blockchain technology to streamline processes, setting standards for financial access, opportunity and trust throughout the legal cannabis economic system.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the CanCoin project. As a leader in blockchain provenance solutions for physical commodities and trade-finance applications, I believe my experience in practical blockchain implementation within decentralised finance will value-add to both the legal cannabis ecosystem as well as the CanCoin project movement.” said Heini Beretta, the recently-appointed advisor to The CanCoin project. “Trust and privacy is an important element for consumers and businesses alike. With the integration of blockchain technology with product provenance and financial process, we believe there will be more acceptance from the payment services industry to transact within the legal cannabis ecosystem.”

The CanCoin was developed by Technicorum Holdings, a Singapore- and Stockholm-based DeFi advisory group specializing in digital assets like KingSwap, together with European crowdfunding experts Daniel Daboczy, and David Bonnier and Amaury de Poret, the co-founders and investment managers at Enexis AB, one of the first investment companies focused on the cannabis sector. Technicorum, considered to be one of the world’s foremost ICO/IDO advisors, brings to bear its trusted expertise in managing DeFi projects, while David Bonnier and Amaury de Poret provide access to their diverse portfolio of cannabis opportunities in the European market, along with market expertise. Daniel Daboczy, founder of a company that was the fastest-growing equity-crowdfunding platform in Europe and CEO at Technicorum Holdings, brings with him his crowdfunding and marketing expertise, to connect investors and entrepreneurs and help with project management of the IDO (initial DEX offering), and also in solutions development.

The CanCoin listed its $CANNA token on KingSwap and PancakeSwap DEXes (decentralised exchanges) on October 12th, 2021. Please visit www.thecancoin.com for more information.

ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin is a cannabis token that was developed to combat frictional losses and to effect monetization in the growing legalised European cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams at Technicorum Holdings and Enexis AB, as well as Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin resolves key market challenges through using blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards, and allows tracking from seed to shelf. Please visit www.thecancoin.com for more information.

ABOUT THE TECHNICORUM GROUP

The Technicorum Group consists of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialize in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, etc. and is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project, with numerous reference projects, including more than 100 ICOs (initial coin offerings) completed over the last 4 years, through its subsidiaries.


CONTACT: Transform Group kingswap@transformgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    There are a lot of...interesting stocks on Robinhood's Top 100 list. From Nikola Motors (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is a known fraud with zero revenue and a $4.2 billion market cap, to multiple companies that added "blockchain" to their name to ride the recent excitement in cryptocurrencies, there are a lot of high-risk investments people are making on Robinhood right now. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) are three Robinhood stocks that are great long-term picks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Might be More Undervalued Than the Institutions Think

    West Texas Oil price just crossed US$80 for the first time in 7 years. Naturally, this re-ignited the interest in oil stocks that show the world they are not just dead yet, despite the climate activists shoveling dirt in their faces. Although the oil price is back to the highs, some oil companies like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) might be undervalued. This article will examine that valuation from the discounted cash flow (DCF) perspective.