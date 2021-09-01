U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9980
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,283.85
    +1,331.12 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Candelaria Announces $7,800,000 Private Placement of Units

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candelaria Mining Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Company to raise up to $7.8 million at $0.45 per unit

  • The Company has confirmed intentions to subscribe for $7.7 million, including from strategic investor

  • Funds will be used for Caballo Blanco exploration and general working capital

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $7,800,000 of units (the “Units”) of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the “Issue Price”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price $0.65 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has received confirmations from certain investors of their intent to subscribe for an aggregate of approximately $7.7 million, including $6.0 million from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”), who has indicated that they intend to subscribe for such number of Units that will result in Agnico Eagle owning approximately 19.59% of the basic shares outstanding on a partially diluted basis after giving effect to the Offering. Agnico Eagle currently owns 10,120,000 (7.9%) of the Company’s common shares.

In accordance with the terms of their investment, the first $1.0 million invested by Agnico Eagle will be used for permitting and related activities at the Caballo Blanco Project and, subject to receipt of necessary permits, the balance of $5.0 million will be used for exploration and development at the Caballo Blanco Project. Additional funds raised in the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to announce this placing which allows us now to push forward with an ambitious exploration program at our flagship asset, the Caballo Blanco district in Veracruz. This highly prospective epithermal-porphyry mineralised district has potential to become a significant mining camp and we’re very excited to start generating drill results to demonstrate that potential. We’re grateful for the continued support of our key shareholders, including Agnico Eagle, and I look forward to providing regular updates over the coming months.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about 30 September 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Struthers
CEO
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, the use of proceeds and the timing of closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates as at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions or metals prices, unanticipated developments on the Company’s properties, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Chewy stock drops 10% after Q2 results on disappointing customer numbers

    Chewy Inc. shares dropped more than 10% late Wednesday after the specialty retailer posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and had slightly fewer active customers than Wall Street expected.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • U.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group - WSJ

    The securities regulator disclosed in a letter that its enforcement division had been investigating Workhorse, the report said https://on.wsj.com/3DCKBOk, adding that the letter did not mention what the probe was about and did not offer any further details. Workhorse and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • WKHS Stock Drops On Reported SEC Probe Of EV Startup

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly launched an investigation into EV truck maker Workhorse Group. WKHS stock fell. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the SEC probe involving Workhorse, an early investor in embattled EV startup Lordstown, was alluded to in a denial letter for a Freedom of Information Act request.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.