U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,179.94
    +1,658.77 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Candelaria Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candelaria Mining Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 22, 2021, it has closed its second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement for a gross proceeds of $511,648 through the issuance of 1,136,997 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the “Final Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price $0.65 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

Gross proceeds raised from the Final Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Combining with first tranche, which closed on September 22, 2021, the total proceeds raised was $8,441,770, with a total issuance of 18,759,491 Units.

Armando Alexandri (COO) and Mike Struthers (CEO), subscribed for 622,222 Units ($280,000) and 91,111 Units ($41,000), respectively, under the second and final tranche of the Offering (the “Insider Subscriptions”). The Insider Subscriptions constitute “related party transactions” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Subscriptions.

The Final Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The original regulatory deadline for closing of the Final Offering was October 7, 2021, in which the Company had obtained regulatory approval to extend it to October 29, 2021.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Mike Struthers
CEO
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, the use of proceeds and the timing of closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates as at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions or metals prices, unanticipated developments on the Company’s properties, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Why Starbucks Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell on Friday after the global coffeehouse chain warned of cost pressures and a slowdown in its most important growth market. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Starbucks' stock was down more than 7%. Starbucks' U.S. comparable-store sales jumped 22% in its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, as people returned to its cafes once social distancing requirements eased.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Amazon shares see major declines after earnings- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • Tesla board member sells shares worth $200 million after stock bump -filings

    A Tesla Inc board member sold shares of the electric carmaker worth more than $200 million on Wednesday, after the stock crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time to hit a record, according to filings and Reuters' calculation. Tesla became the fifth company to hit the trillion-dollar benchmark on Monday following a deal with rental car company Hertz and after it recorded its best quarterly revenue and profits. Ira Ehrenpreis, an independent director on Tesla board, exercised options to buy 370,000 shares at about $50 each on Wednesday before their expiration in June next year, filings with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission showed.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Novavax Stock Offers ‘Another Attractive Entry Point,’ Says Analyst

    Well folks, it finally happened. After a series of delays which culminated in a recent Politico article saying Novavax (NVAX) was unable to get its Covid-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) manufacturing up to the standard required for filing with the regulators, the company at last submitted its EUA filing to the UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency). “Importantly,” said B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani, “The filing with MHRA includes all modules required for regulatory review, incl

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed 8% Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) tumbled 7.8% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT today after the company released fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings results last night. Heading into fiscal Q1, analysts had forecast that Western Digital would earn $2.11 per share pro forma on sales of $4.35 billion. As it turned out, Western Digital beat those predictions with a stick: Sales surged to $5.1 billion, and earnings on those sales came to $2.49 per share.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Why A10 Networks Stock Soared 34% on Friday

    A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shareholders were celebrating on Friday. The software services specialist jumped 34% after management announced strong third-quarter results and issued a bullish outlook for the final quarter of 2021 and beyond. A10 Networks is finding plenty of room to build on its portfolio, including by pushing deeper into cybersecurity services.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.