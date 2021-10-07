Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) has provided insight with respect to the status of one of its lenders, Accendo Banco S.A. (“Accendo”). The Company has learned that the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission notified Accendo of the revocation of its authorization to organize and operate as a multiple banking institution due to Accendo falling below the regulatory minimum levels of liquidity coverage ratio of the institution.



The Company has a US$9.0 million loan facility in place with Accendo and to date has drawn US$1.5 million under the loan facility. The Company anticipates that its ability to draw any further funds from its loan facility with Accendo may be impaired by these developments.

The Company was not expecting to draw additional funds under the loan facility in the short term. Accordingly, the Company does not expect any material impact from these developments. The Company and Board will continue to monitor the situation and provide a corporate update in the event of any new developments.

