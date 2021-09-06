U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.40
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7950
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,679.66
    +1,907.16 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,350.99
    +53.26 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,654.13
    +526.02 (+1.81%)
     

Candid acquires PR and corporate communications agency Coopr

·3 min read

Next step towards fully integrated marketing and communication platform

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid announces today that communication agency Coopr is joining the Candid platform. The founders, Jody Koehler and Jos Govaart, will join as partners of Candid and at the same time will continue as the management of Coopr. With this latest acquisition, Candid is taking the next step in bringing together all marketing and communications disciplines into a fully integrated platform for advertisers.

G&#xe9;rard Ghazarian, Jody Koehler, Jos Govaart and Ruud Wanck
Gérard Ghazarian, Jody Koehler, Jos Govaart and Ruud Wanck

Coopr was founded in 2009, is based in Rotterdam and Antwerp and works for well-known clients such as adidas, Coca-Cola, Coolblue, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Coopr will continue to operate as an autonomous agency under its own name within the Candid platform. "By joining the Candid platform, we retain our individuality, but we can immediately deepen and broaden our offer and at therefore offer our clients more integrated and other disciplines", say owners Jody Koehler and Jos Govaart. "In addition, the correlation between PR and other communication disciplines is more relevant than ever. Good brand ideas are most credibly propagated through PR efforts." By becoming part of the Candid platform, Coopr can now also shape its ambition with regard to further internationalization with a London branch in the not too distant future.

Ruud Wanck, CEO of Candid: "Coopr is an absolute premium brand in the field of PR and corporate communication. Their entrepreneurial spirit fits in perfectly with our platform strategy in which we bring together strong and distinctive agencies into an integrated platform. Within Candid, agencies retain their own culture and identity, but our clients always have direct access to our services across the full range of the marketing and communication profession. With the acquisition of Coopr, we now also have a leading agency within our platform in the – increasingly important – field of PR and corporate communication."

This expansion fits in seamlessly with Candid's ambitions to grow. Through acquisitions of media agencies STROOM, M2Media and BBK media, digital agency Online Company and digital experience agency Havana Harbor, social media expert Daily Dialogues, advertising agency XXS, global brand design specialist Millford and marketing innovation agency Cogonez, Candid became the largest independent marketing and advertising platform in the Netherlands. More acquisitions will follow this year, both at home and abroad. "With the addition of a high-quality agency like Coopr, we are once again demonstrating the growth ambitions and the abilities of our platform," says Candid founder & chairman of the board Gérard Ghazarian.

About Candid platform:

We unify the creative and strategic powers of, amongst others, the media agencies Stroom and M2Media, the digital agencies Online Company and Havana Harbor, the social media expert Daily Dialogues, advertising agency XXS, marketing innovation agency Cogonez and brand identity specialist Millford.

In the past years, Candid has become the first fully integrated communication platform in the Netherlands. We unify the skills, cultures and identities of these strong, independent, specialized agencies in a single platform and let them cooperate optimally, driven by our candid culture of transparency and our T-shaped organization.

By doing so, Candid supplies marketing and communication solutions that are inspired by data, enabled by technology and driven by creativity. But above all, they realize growth for our clients.

About Coopr:

Coopr is a communications agency, specialized in three areas of expertise, which are inextricably linked: Brand PR, Corporate Communication and Content Marketing. We enable organizations to communicate better, more effectively, more creatively and more honestly. We help them determining the best story at the right time and through the right channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608691/Candid.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candid-acquires-pr-and-corporate-communications-agency-coopr-301369559.html

SOURCE Candid

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil extends losses after deep Saudi price cuts signal demand concerns

    Oil prices extended losses on Monday, falling more than 1%, after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling demand concerns and that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 90 cents, or 1.2%, to $71.71 a barrel by 0250 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.45 a barrel, down 84 cents, or 1.2%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • Hedge Funds Slash Exposure to U.S. Stocks That Count on China

    (Bloomberg) -- The split screen views of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks falling as the S&P 500 marches higher suggest that China’s pains are localized. That may be true, but one group of investors is not taking its chances. Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are slashing their exposure to American companies that lean heavily on China for businesses, such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. and General Motors Co., according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime broker

  • Why the restaurant industry created no new jobs last month

    'We've always had a problem getting good people, but we've never had a problem hiring people,' said Kayleigh Caamaño, who co-owns a casual pizza restaurant in Stephenville, Texas.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

    China's JD.com said on Monday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations. The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and Bytedance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat. The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

  • Global Gas Price Surge Threatens to Dent the Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices are undergoing a historic surge, and it’s bad news for everyone from ceramic makers in China to customers of patisseries in Paris.The cost of the fuel is already at record seasonal highs in most major markets and looks likely to rise further, threatening to dent the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.The coming winter may give the world a painful lesson in just how pervasive and vital gas has become for the economy. Unaffordable prices could crimp households’ s

  • Are Americans Right About How Much Retirement Savings They'll Need?

    How much money do Americans think they'll need saved for retirement? According to a recent survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the magic number is $1.9 million. Is $1.9 million a good retirement savings target?

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.

  • When To Consider Job-Hopping To Maximize Your Pay

    If you're in search of a fatter paycheck, switching jobs may seem like the optimal move. There's a sense that you can get a bigger pay bump by leaving your company for greener pastures than by getting...

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Buy UPS on a Dip?

    Here's what you need to know before buying UPS stock. It comes down to one key metric that investors have been focusing on in recent years: the company's U.S. domestic package operating margin. Unfortunately, investors were left disappointed by management's guidance for it to be lower (around 9.2%) in the second half than the 11% reported in the first half.

  • Why America has 8.4 million unemployed when there are 10 million job openings

    A mystery sits at the heart of the economic recovery: There are 10 million job openings, yet more than 8.4 million unemployed are still actively looking for work. The job market looks, in some ways, like a boom-time situation. Business owners complain they can't find enough workers, pay is rising rapidly, and customers are greeted with "please be patient, we're short-staffed" signs at many stores and restaurants.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    Willing to take on risk in pursuit of explosive returns? These companies have what it takes to be winners.

  • Logistics boss demands quicker truck driver training to ease shortages

    Lorry driver training should be shortened by three-quarters to help tackle the “intense pressure” on supply chains, according to the head of one of Britain’s biggest trucking companies.

  • Raising National Insurance to fund social care overhaul will hurt growth, economists warn

    A National Insurance hike will deal the UK’s recovery up to a £6.5 billion blow, risk thousands of jobs and worsen inequalities, economists have warned as the Prime Minister readies a tax raid to fund a social care overhaul.

  • Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

    President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability for those who received the Moderna vaccine.