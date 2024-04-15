Candidate for governor pledges Market support

Apr. 15—HIGH POINT — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Stein made a pledge while visiting High Point Market on Monday that leaders of both political stripes have adopted during the past 20 years.

While making his first visit to the trade show, Stein committed to continuing state financial support of the event if he is elected.

"One area where there has been bipartisan support is economic development," Stein said.

Stein said he would work with Republicans and Democrats to secure funding to preserve the position of the Market in the home furnishings industry.

Stein, the N.C. attorney general, is squaring off in the fall general election against Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson, the current lieutenant governor. Robinson could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The High Point Market Authority began receiving state appropriations a little more than 20 years ago in state budgets crafted by the N.C. General Assembly as the Las Vegas Market was preparing to open in 2005. Las Vegas Market organizers made clear that their goal was to replace High Point as the main site for the international home furnishings industry's trade shows, though in the end the Las Vegas Market has become primarily a western U.S. trade show.

North Carolina elected leaders made their first state budget appropriation to the High Point Market in the 2003-04 fiscal year. In total since then, the Market Authority has received about $58 million in state funding, according to appropriation records.

Organizers of the trade show, in turn, have used state funding to develop a Market that has an estimated economic impact annually of $6.7 billion, according to a Duke University study, and is the largest-single economic event held in the state each year.

The Market is the world's largest home furnishings trade show, traditionally drawing 75,000 to 80,000 guests each spring and fall.

As a testament to the scope of the Market, the showrooms that make up the trade show cover acreage that's the equivalent of 201 football fields, and the buses and shuttles used to ferry visitors to and from the downtown showroom district each spring and fall amount to the second-largest transit system in the state.

Stein said that one of the reasons he wanted to visit Market is to "understand this critical industry." He toured showrooms and talked with company leaders, as well as received a briefing from Mayor Cyril Jefferson about the city's commitment to Market.

The spring trade show concludes Wednesday.

