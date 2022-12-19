U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.80
    -24.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,843.52
    -76.94 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,570.08
    -135.34 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.27
    -17.15 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.80
    +1.51 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5980
    +0.1160 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8540
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,652.47
    -51.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.55
    -1.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

CandidPro "Editor's Choice" for Clear Aligners in 2022

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Candid pushed CandidPro to new heights: Streamlining their doctor experience, opening a new manufacturing facility, and bringing hundreds of doctors onto their clear aligner platform. That hard work has played a massive role in providing top-notch service, clinical support, and the latest clear aligner technology to CandidPro doctors—and the industry is taking notice. It's an honor for CandidPro to be chosen as one of the "Top 100 products in 2022" and featured as the only clear aligner solution in the "Top 10 Editor's Choice Products of 2022" in Dental Products Report.

CandidPro named &quot;Editor's Choice&quot; for Clear Aligners in 2022 by Dental Products Report.
CandidPro named "Editor's Choice" for Clear Aligners in 2022 by Dental Products Report.

"Candid's collective hard work and commitment to the dental profession have never been stronger." - Brian Ganey

"On behalf of Candid, we are thrilled to be recognized by Dental Products Report as a top 100 product of 2022 and one of the 'Editor's Choice' top 10," says Senior Vice President of Sales Brian Ganey. "It's a prestigious honor. Candid's collective hard work and commitment to the dental profession have never been stronger."

Indeed, 2022 has been a major push. The year began by shutting down Candid's direct-to-consumer business and refocusing on CandidPro: their clear aligner platform exclusively for doctors.

Candid also forged new relationships with industry leaders, bringing new faces to their learning platform: Candid Academy, which included promoting Dr. Ben Miraglia to Vice President of General Practitioner Education.

The executive leadership team also grew to better serve CandidPro doctors. Dr. Brian Gray, a giant of clear aligner education, signed on as Chief Dental Officer. Long-time aligner production champion and Candid's former Vice President of Manufacturing, Tony Morefield, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer to lead Candid's clinical and manufacturing operations end-to-end.

CandidPro thought leaders were also regularly featured in industry publications:

But the CandidPro doctors were the real heroes this year, with over 700 practices onboarded—helping even more patients on the road to straighter, healthier smiles.

"Our organizational values are rooted in clinical excellence without compromise, bringing GPs and orthodontists the technology they need to deliver outstanding clear aligner treatment and amazing service for dental professionals and patients alike," says CEO Nick Greenfield. "The momentum we've built this year shows how committed our teams are to what we do—and how excited the dental industry is to have our aligner tech in their hands. More to come in 2023!"

About CandidPro

CandidPro brings high-quality clear aligner treatment planning and manufacturing, helps drive clinically excellent outcomes, and provides patient support to dental practices and dental service organizations across the United States.

Related Links: https://www.candidpro.com

CandidPro Logo (PRNewsfoto/CandidPro)
CandidPro Logo (PRNewsfoto/CandidPro)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candidpro-editors-choice-for-clear-aligners-in-2022-301706218.html

SOURCE Candid

Recommended Stories

  • Madrigal Pharma Stock Triples After Knocking NASH Study Out Of The Park

    Madrigal scored a win in the particularly tricky NASH field on Monday after its study hit both its goals, sending MDGL stock flying.

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Henry Schein (HSIC) Expands Dental Offerings With New Pact

    Henry Schein's (HSIC) latest deal expands its offering in several fast-growing product segments, including clinical software and oral surgery and orthodontic products.

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock

    The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double digits -- and for good reason. Which one of these top stocks represents the better bear market buy right now?

  • A Solution To Musk's Fear Of Population Collapse? Artificial Womb Facility Could Grow 30,000 Babies A Year

    Billionaire Elon Musk has frequently spoken about his concerns about underpopulation. He has mentioned that people should focus on having more babies to resolve the problem of low birth rates and population collapse. Earlier this year, Musk shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate instead of the "baby boom" expected due to people being forced to stay indoors. Now, a birthing facility could answer Musk's concerns about the world's low birth rates. The world's first arti

  • An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?

    The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US

  • AbbVie's Antipsychotic Drug Scores FDA Approval As Adjunct Therapy For Depression Patients

    The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Supported by clinical data demonstrating efficacy and well-established tolerability, this additional indication provides a new option for adults who have a partial response to the treatment of an antidepressant. In addition to being approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for MDD in adults, it is FDA-approved to treat adults with

  • Telus Health adds two major clients amid bet that employee well-being will be lasting trend

    Telus's health division has partnered with Desjardins and Walmart Canada

  • 'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge

    Headhunter Candice knows the COVID-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus. The 28-year-old took two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac last year, hoping it would make travel easier, but she has since grown more sceptical, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice said she has refused to participate in recent vaccination drives organised by her local community.

  • AstraZeneca’s Forxiga gets EU approval recommendation for symptomatic chronic heart failure

    The recommendation covers heart failure with reduced ejection fraction--a measure of the amount of blood the heart's left ventricle pumps with each heartbeat.

  • 15 Foods That Can Cause High Cholesterol, Ranked by Saturated Fat Content

    The statistics for high cholesterol are alarming, so it's essential for your health to know the 15 foods that can cause high cholesterol, ranked by saturated fat content. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL." While there are unmodifiable risk factors like age and family history, there

  • Young people view Botox and fillers as ‘status symbols’, says leading cosmetic surgeon

    The leading clinician stated that ‘anybody under 30 has lost the plot’

  • Chinese Statistics Diverge From Covid Reality as Traders Fall Sick

    Many businesses in China report difficulties due to staffing shortages, but the official tallies of infections and deaths don't reflect that situation.

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.

  • Abcarian: Desperate abortion foes resort to new tactics while pregnant people find ways to thwart them

    Abortion may be illegal in some states, but the longed-for result of overturning Roe — an abortion-free utopia — is not exactly coming to pass.

  • How Can Tainted Spinach Cause Hallucinations?

    Delirium. Fever. Hallucinations. Not what you expect when adding baby spinach to a salad, but these are among the alarming symptoms dozens of Australians have experienced after consuming what are thought to be contaminated batches of the leafy greens. More than 100 people reported symptoms, including at least 54 who have sought medical help, after eating baby spinach that authorities believe to be tainted. Four major supermarket chains have recalled products containing the suspect spinach. Autho