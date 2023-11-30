Candle Day sale at Bath & Body Works is here: The $9.95 candle deal you don't want to miss

Have you been pining for the 'Tis the Season or The Perfect Christmas candles this holiday season?

Now’s your chance. Dozens of candles dripping with fragrant essential oils are on sale at Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale.

How much are Bath & Body Works candles on Candle Day?

All three-wick candles are $9.95 during the annual Bath & Body Works sale. That’s a steep discount from the regular price of $26.95 to $29.95.

Bath & Body Works says it’s the lowest price on candles this year. Candle Day, in its 12th year, has a devoted following.

Bath & Body Works Candle Day exclusive drops, holiday favorites, bestsellers

According to Bath & Body Works, there will be over 40 Candle Day exclusive drops. New scents include Top Shelf Elf, Candy Emporium and The Perfect Winter. Holiday favorites are also on sale including Fresh Balsam. Bestsellers Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood and Eucalyptus Spearmint are also $9.95 apiece.

What day is the Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale?

The sale starts Friday in-store, on the app and online for loyalty members. It’s open to everyone starting Saturday and continues through Sunday or while supplies last.

Bath & Body Works Holiday 3-Wick Candles

How many Bath & Body Works candles can you buy on Candle Day?

Purchases are limited to 24 candles.

Bath & Body Works Candle Day candle supplies are limited

Buyers beware: Candles sell out quickly online during Candle Day and in-store quantities are also limited.

How many Bath & Body Works candles are on sale on Candle Day?

Bath & Body Works says shoppers can choose from more than 150 candles.

What is the Candle Day sale code?

Use the code “CANDLEDAY.”

Bath & Body Works 'Tis the Season candle on display

A 10-foot tall 'Tis the Season candle is on display at the Bath and Body Works store in New York’s Herald Square Plaza Thursday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bath and Body Works candle sale: How to get the $9.95 candle deal