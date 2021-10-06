Candy Kingdom Presents 'Miami Sweet,' a Sugary Escape Opening at Aventura Mall on October 15

From the co-founder and creator of the wildly popular Candytopia, Aventura gets even sweeter with an immersive, candy-coated adventure that takes visitors through an interactive love letter to Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candy Kingdom, a California-based company founded by Jackie Sorkin, co-founder of Candytopia, along with serial entrepreneur, Jay Yadon, today announces the opening of its latest immersive experience, Miami Sweet . The shoppertainment concept will combine art, entertainment and retail to deliver an unforgettable visit that ignites the imagination.

Opening October 15, Miami Sweet is a 12-room, fully interactive experience bringing its colossal candy creations to Aventura Mall. Designed as a love letter to Miami, visitors will take a sensory-driven trip through the city's electric energy, year-round sunshine, and "good vibes only" lifestyle. Inspired by Florida's melting pot of inclusive communities, Miami Sweet celebrates the many different cultures and opportunities with its mission to spread candy-love and ignite sweet, family fun.

Expect a fun-filled journey with sugary surprises around every corner. Tropical music accompanying a colorful confetti dance party welcomes guests as they're led through a candy-coated, art-filled adventure. Guests can surf the waves with candy dolphins in the 'Life's a Beach' room, swing on licorice vines through the jungle in 'Zoo Tropical,' travel through a South Beach, Versace-themed candy pop-art gallery, and sway with samba dancers in the 'Candy Carnival' room. Visitors can jump into a pineapple pit filled with thousands of plush pineapples, journey through Miami Sweet's butterfly fantasy world, and shop Miami Sweet's retail and candy store experience. This experience offers so much to see, do, and taste, spreading candy-love and family fun for all ages.

"It's been dark out there for almost two years now! It was time for me to create something that stands as a reminder that life is beautiful and nothing can steal our joy," says Jackie Sorkin, founder and creator of Miami Sweet. "This is my answer to the hardship, providing everyone with a care-free opportunity where your only job is just to have fun, come play, and make sweet memories!"

Find Miami Sweet in the heart of Miami Beach at South Florida's Aventura Mall (19501 Biscayne Boulevard). Perfectly located in one of the top shopping centers and fifth largest mall in the United States, Miami Sweet will join Aventura Mall's 300+ luxury boutiques, 50+ eateries, and renowned museum-quality art installations throughout the holiday season.

Miami Sweet will be open to the public from 3:00 p.m. on October 15 through February 2022. The experience is open to all ages and ticketed reservations for $29 per person can be made now on https://www.showclix.com/event/candy-kingdom-miami .

To learn more, please visit https://www.miamisweet.com .

ABOUT CANDY KINGDOM

Candy Kingdom is the immersive "shop-ertainment" attraction and experience company that creates exciting, ticketed-driven experiences around the world. Founded by Jackie Sorkin in 2008, Candy Kingdom has created its magic for celebrities such as Oprah, The Kardashians, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and more.

Now powering the Miami Sweet experience, Candy Kingdom is bringing its sweet creations to the South Florida region, making it all the more magical and yummier.

