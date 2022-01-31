U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Candy Market size to grow by USD 53.20 Bn | 59% of growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Candy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Candy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Candy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the candy market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 53.20 billion. The market's growth will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% over the forecast period.

To understand more about Market Dynamics, Download our FREE sample report

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2026: USD 53.20 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%

  3. YoY growth (%) in 2022: 4.04%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 59%

Regional Market Analysis

With 59% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2021-2026. China, India, and Japan will be the major markets for candy in APAC. The market growth will be slowest in Europe. Germany and the US will emerge as other prominent markets for candy over the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Candy Market: Key vendors and their offerings

  • Arcor Group: The company offers candies that are made of natural fruit juice under the brand name Mogul.

  • Cloetta AB: The company offers candies that are fruit-based which contain 50 percent fruit and are available in different shapes under the brand name Cloetta.

  • Ferrero International SA: The company offers candies that are available in small boxes and in different flavors such as peppermint, strawberry, and many more under the brand name Tic Tac.

  • HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers candies that are available in flavors such as cherry, cola, banana, mixed fruit, and many more in different shapes under the brand name Haribo.

  • Mars Inc.: The company offers candies that are available in milk and chocolate flavors in different shapes and sizes under the brand names of M and M, SNICKERS, ORBIT, EXTRA, Skittles, and others.

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Perfetti Van MelleA Group BV

  • Sweet Candy Co. Inc.

  • The Hershey Co.

The candy market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of domestic and international players. Most players in the market are focusing on introducing new products to expand their portfolios as well as their customer base.

Vendors are also engaging in M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, In August 2021, Nestle SA completed the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. Similarly, In December 2021, The Hershey Co. announced the completion of its acquisition of Dots Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.

Download our free sample report to get highlights on the successful business strategies adopted by various vendors.

Candy Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the candy market.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing marketing activities, increasing premiumization of chocolate candy, and new product launches. However, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity, increase in the number of product recalls, and fluctuating prices of raw materials will hamper the sales of candies during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Confectionery Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Candy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 53.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.04

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arcor Group, Cloetta AB, Ferrero International SA, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Perfetti Van MelleA Group BV, Sweet Candy Co. Inc., and The Hershey Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candy-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-53-20-bn--59-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301470728.html

SOURCE Technavio

