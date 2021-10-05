Canfor Announces Senior Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) is announcing changes to the senior leadership team. Pat Elliott has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Canfor and Canfor Pulp and will also retain his responsibilities as Senior Vice President, Sustainability. Alan Nicholl has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President, Bio-Based Solutions & Pulp Operations. In addition, Arbios Biotech (Arbios), a joint venture between Canfor and Licella Holdings Ltd. that is focused on converting biomass to low carbon biofuel, has appointed Alan to the role of President & CEO.

"Canfor is committed to our sustainability journey and advancing our investment and resources in bio-innovation is core to our strategy. In Alan's new role he will build a Bio-Innovation team that will unlock the full value of each log by diversifying our business into bio-based solutions as low carbon, renewable products become increasingly valued," said Don Kayne, President & CEO, Canfor. "In addition, Pat's corporate finance leadership experience with Canfor has positioned him to take on the role of CFO. Pat will continue to maintain the financial discipline for which Canfor is known and respected."

Pat has been an executive on Canfor's Finance team since 2011, after joining the company in 2001. Pat most recently served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Sustainability. Alan joined Canfor in 2008, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Canfor and Canfor Pulp and Executive Vice President Finance and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. He has held various senior financial positions within the Canadian forestry industry.

More information on Canfor's new sustainability goals and commitment to bio-innovation is available here.

