Canfor Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 106,025,933 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 84.67% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Votes For
Percentage of Votes
Conrad A. Pinette
101,639,180
96.18%
Glen D. Clark
92,831,109
87.84%
Ross S. Smith
82,548,489
78.11%
William W. Stinson
97,125,681
91.91%
Frederick T. Stimpson III
104,132,760
98.54%
Dieter Jentsch
85,790,502
81.18%
Dianne L. Watts
99,714,341
94.35%
Ryan Barrington-Foote
80,754,230
76.41%
John R. Baird
97,515,647
92.27%
M. Dallas H. Ross
79,263,049
75.00%
Anders Ohlner
104,672,933
99.05%
Donald B. Kayne
103,321,570
97.77%
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.
Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas, as well as in Sweden with its majority acquisition of Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.
SOURCE Canfor Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/05/c6224.html