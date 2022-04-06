Canfor Corporation Announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2022 Results Conference Call
VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced the company's upcoming webcast Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) the following day on May 4, 2022.
EVENT:
Canfor Corporation Annual General Meeting 2022 Webcast
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
11:30 AM PT
Q&As:
Registered Shareholders and proxyholders (including Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the Meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information Circular to vote virtually at the Meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting during the question period.
WEBCAST:
Common Shareholders of Canfor Corporation can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/287768610
INSTRUCTIONS
TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE
Common Shareholders with questions regarding the virtual meeting platform or requiring assistance accessing the Meeting website should visit the provider's website at https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for additional information. Furthermore, should a Common Shareholder wish to speak with a Lumi representative, both a live chat service and a contact ticket system are available through the website above.
RECORDING PLAYBACK:
The replay of the web conference call will be available at:
Q1 2022 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL
Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to discuss their respective Q1 2022 financial and operating results.
EVENT:
Q1 2022 Analyst Conference Call
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM PT
CALL DETAILS:
1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)
Please ask to participate in Canfor's first quarter call.
Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available
Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and
RECORDING PLAYBACK:
The replay of the conference call will be available until May 18, 2022.
canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts
1-888-390-0541 Passcode 210218 #
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.
About Canfor Corporation
Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.
SOURCE Canfor Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c9659.html