Canfor Corporation Announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2022 Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CFP

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced the company's upcoming webcast Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) the following day on May 4, 2022.

Canfor Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Canfor Corporation)
Canfor Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Canfor Corporation)

EVENT:

Canfor Corporation Annual General Meeting 2022 Webcast

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

11:30 AM PT

Q&As:

Registered Shareholders and proxyholders (including Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the Meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information Circular to vote virtually at the Meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting during the question period.



WEBCAST:

Common Shareholders of Canfor Corporation can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/287768610

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Registered Shareholders: Click "I have a control number" and then enter your control number and password "canfor2022" (case sensitive). The control number located on the form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular If you use your control number to log in to the virtual Meeting, any vote you cast at the virtual Meeting will revoke any proxy you previously submitted. If you do not wish revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the virtual Meeting.


  • Duly appointed proxyholders: Click "I have a control number" and then enter your control number and password "canfor2022" (case sensitive). Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered with TSX as described in this Information Circular will receive a control number by email from TSX after the proxy voting deadline has passed.


  • Guests: Click "Guest" and complete the online form

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

Common Shareholders with questions regarding the virtual meeting platform or requiring assistance accessing the Meeting website should visit the provider's website at https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for additional information. Furthermore, should a Common Shareholder wish to speak with a Lumi representative, both a live chat service and a contact ticket system are available through the website above.



RECORDING PLAYBACK:

The replay of the web conference call will be available at:
canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts


Q1 2022 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to discuss their respective Q1 2022 financial and operating results.

EVENT:

Q1 2022 Analyst Conference Call



WHEN:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM PT



CALL DETAILS:

1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)




Please ask to participate in Canfor's first quarter call.




Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.




Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available
the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.




Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and
investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend
on a listen-only basis.



RECORDING PLAYBACK:

The replay of the conference call will be available until May 18, 2022.

canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts

1-888-390-0541 Passcode 210218 #


Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as in Sweden with 70% interest in Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c9659.html

