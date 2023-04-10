Canfor Corporation Announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2023 Results Conference Call

Common Shareholders of Canfor Corporation can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at

https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1477

INSTRUCTIONS

Registered Shareholders: Click "I have a Control Number/Meeting Access Number" and then enter your control number and password "canfor2023" (case sensitive). The control number located on the form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular If you use your control number to log in to the virtual meeting, any vote you cast at the virtual Meeting will revoke any proxy you previously submitted. If you do not wish revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the virtual Meeting. Shareholder inquiries can be directed to 1-800-387-0825 or 416-682-3860 before the AGM.

Duly appointed proxyholders: Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered with TSX Trust as described in this Information Circular will receive a control number by email from TSX Trust after the proxy voting deadline has passed. Click "I have a Control Number/Meeting Access Number" and then enter your control number and password "canfor2023" (case sensitive).

Guests: Click "I am a Guest" and complete the online form

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

Common Shareholders with questions regarding the virtual meeting platform or requiring assistance accessing the Meeting website should visit the provider's

website at tsxtrust.com for additional information.