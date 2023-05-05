Canfor Pulp Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 56,517,574 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 86.64% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Votes For
Percentage of
Votes For
J. Craig Armstrong
56,054,924
99 %
John R. Baird
54,683,699
97 %
Dieter W. Jentsch
55,460,212
99 %
Donald B. Kayne
54,531,969
98 %
Norm Mayr
56,054,401
99 %
Conrad A. Pinette
54,546,018
97 %
William W. Stinson
45,818,230
81 %
Sandra Stuart
55,921,167
99 %
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.
About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC"). Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 780,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.
SOURCE Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c2723.html