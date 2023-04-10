Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting and Q1 2023 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) announced the company's upcoming webcast Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Company will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) the following day on May 4, 2023.

EVENT: Canfor Pulp Annual General Meeting 2023 Webcast



WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 11:00 AM PT



Q&As: Registered Shareholders and proxyholders (including Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the Meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information Circular to vote virtually at the Meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting during the question period.



WEBCAST: Common Shareholders of Canfor Pulp can join the virtual-only format conducted via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1478

INSTRUCTIONS Registered Shareholders: Click "I have a Control Number/Meeting Access Number" and then enter your control number and password "canpulp2023" (case sensitive). The control number located on the form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular If you use your control number to log in to the virtual meeting, any vote you cast at the virtual Meeting will revoke any proxy you previously submitted. If you do not wish revoke a previously submitted proxy, you should not vote during the virtual Meeting. Shareholder inquiries can be directed to 1-800-387-0825 or 416-682-3860 before the AGM.





Duly appointed proxyholders: Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered with TSX Trust as described in this Information Circular will receive a control number by email from TSX Trust after the proxy voting deadline has passed. Click "I have a Control Number/Meeting Access Number" and then enter your control number and password "canpulp2023" (case sensitive).





Guests: Click "I am a Guest" and complete the online form





TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE Common Shareholders with questions regarding the virtual meeting platform or requiring assistance accessing the Meeting website should visit the provider's website at tsxtrust.com for additional information.



RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the web conference call will be available at: canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Q1 2023 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to discuss their respective Q1 2023 financial and operating results.

EVENT: Q1 2023 Analyst Conference Call



WHEN: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM PT



CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)





Please ask to participate in Canfor's first quarter call.





Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.





Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.



RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the conference call will be available until May 18, 2023. canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts 1-888-390-0541 Passcode 514554 #

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC"). Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 780,000 tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

