Canfor Pulp Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("The Company" or "CPPI") (TSX: CFX) today reported its third quarter 2021 results:

Overview

Q3 2021 reported operating income of $16 million

Net income of $12 million, or $0.19 per share

Available liquidity of $153 million at September 30, 2021

Financial Results

The following table summarizes selected financial information for CPPI for the comparative periods:





Q3

Q2

YTD

Q3

YTD (millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Sales $ 298.9 $ 334.3 $ 895.6 $ 226.4 $ 752.7 Reported operating income (loss) before amortization $ 37.8 $ 72.9 $ 136.4 $ (8.7) $ 32.3 Reported operating income (loss) $ 15.8 $ 51.0 $ 71.7 $ (27.6) $ (27.8) Adjusted operating income (loss) before amortization1 $ 41.3 $ 72.9 $ 137.7 $ (11.7) $ 26.8 Adjusted operating income (loss)1 $ 19.3 $ 51.0 $ 73.0 $ (30.6) $ (33.3) Net income (loss) $ 12.1 $ 36.2 $ 56.7 $ (18.1) $ (12.2) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.55 $ 0.87 $ (0.28) $ (0.19)

1 Adjusted for inventory write-downs and recoveries ($3.5 million write-down in Q3 2021, $1.3 million net write-down in YTD 2021, $3.0 million recovery in Q3 2020, $5.5 million net recovery in YTD 2020).

The Company reported operating income of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $35.2 million from operating income of $51.0 million reported for the second quarter of 2021, as a modest uplift in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") pulp unit sales realizations was more than offset by a 15% decline in pulp production and shipments quarter-over-quarter.

Commenting on the Company's third quarter results, CPPI's Chief Executive Officer, Don Kayne said, "Canfor Pulp reported solid financial results for the quarter despite the growing pressures on global pulp market fundamentals, lower production volumes, which reflected our previously announced scheduled and unscheduled downtime, as well as significant supply chain challenges. With our scheduled maintenance shutdowns for this year behind us, we are focused on increasing our productivity going forward."

Following the strong global pulp market conditions experienced in the first half of the year, market fundamentals came under modest pressure in the current quarter, as a decline in demand and purchasing activity from the near-record highs seen in the previous quarter, particularly from Asian markets, was combined with growing global transportation challenges. Global softwood pulp producer levels ended August at 46 days of supply, six days higher than at the end of June, and significantly above the balanced range. As a result, average US-dollar NBSK pulp list prices to China for the current quarter were US$832 per tonne, down US$130 per tonne, or 14%, from the previous quarter. Prices to other global regions remained strong in the current period, with the average US-dollar NBSK pulp list price to North America at US$1,542 per tonne (before discounts), down US$56 per tonne, or 4%, from the near-record highs seen in comparative period.

Notwithstanding the declines in NBSK pulp list prices, the Company's NBSK pulp unit sales realizations experienced a modest increase quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a delay in shipments (versus orders) from the ongoing global container shortages and logistic challenges, and, to a lesser extent, a 2 cent, or 2%, weaker Canadian dollar. The downward trend in demand and US-dollar prices for Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"), particularly from the printing and writing segment, that commenced in the second quarter continued through the current period, giving rise to a significant decline in the Company's BCTMP unit sales realizations quarter-over-quarter.

Pulp production was 247,000 tonnes for the third quarter of 2021, down 43,000 tonnes, or 15%, from the previous quarter, primarily reflecting the quarter-over-quarter impact of scheduled and unscheduled downtime. In the current quarter, decreased operating days largely reflected scheduled maintenance outages at the Company's Prince George NBSK pulp and Taylor BCTMP ("Taylor") mills, as well as incremental downtime at its Northwood NBSK pulp ("Northwood") and Taylor mills reflecting both weather-related rail disruptions and related pulp mill inventory capacity constraints and, in the case of Northwood, digester-related operational upsets in July. Combined, decreased operating days in the current period reduced NBSK pulp production by approximately 30,000 tonnes and BCTMP production by 12,000 tonnes. In addition, current quarter pulp production reflected various smaller operational upsets through the quarter (approximately 15,000 tonnes). In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's pulp production was impacted by the completion of a scheduled maintenance outage at the Company's Intercontinental NBSK pulp mill (approximately 15,000 tonnes).

Pulp shipments were down 44,000 tonnes, or 15%, from the previous quarter, mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in pulp production quarter-over-quarter, combined with a build in pulp inventories, driven by the persistent impacts of a constrained logistics network, due to both wildfire-related rail disruptions in British Columbia in July as well as global container shortages and port congestion.

Pulp unit manufacturing costs were significantly higher than the prior quarter principally reflecting increased fibre costs and reduced production in the current quarter. The higher fibre costs were primarily due to increased market prices for sawmill delivered residual chips (linked to Canadian dollar NBSK pulp sales realizations) combined with a larger proportion of higher-cost whole log chips as a result of sawmill curtailments in the current quarter.

The Company's paper segment reported an operating loss of $2.5 million, down $3.4 million from the operating income of $0.9 million for the previous quarter, as increased slush pulp costs, linked to higher Canadian dollar NBSK pulp market prices, and reduced paper production, as a result of scheduled maintenance downtime, more than offset improved paper unit sales realizations and a weaker Canadian dollar.

Looking forward, global softwood kraft pulp markets are anticipated to be more challenging through the fourth quarter of 2021, as above-average global pulp inventory levels and a heavily congested global supply chain network are projected to combine with softening Chinese demand. The latter, largely tied to the energy constraints on the industrial segment in that region. Weakness experienced in the high yield BCTMP market, especially in Asia, through the third quarter is anticipated to continue through the balance of the year.

Bleached kraft paper demand in North America is currently anticipated to strengthen through the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by both tight supply and increased demand. Offshore bleached kraft paper markets are also anticipated to be strong over the same period.

Additional Information and Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the third quarter's financial and operating results will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM Pacific time. To participate in the call, please dial Toll-Free 1-888-390-0546. For instant replay access until November 10, 2021, please dial Toll-Free 1-888-390-0541 and enter participant pass code 562242#. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available at www.canfor.com. This news release, the attached financial statements and a presentation used during the conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at http://www.canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts.

Non-IFRS Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization and Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) are not generally accepted earnings measures and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the Company's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for a reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) reported in accordance with IFRS to Operating Income (Loss) before Amortization and to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss).

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and the Company assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is one of the largest North American and global producers of market northern softwood kraft pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

